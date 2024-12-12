Buzz LightYear has made his way to Brawl Stars, and in this guide, we'll take a look at all three of his modes, how to unlock him, and his best setup. Buzz LightYear is only in Brawl Stars for a limited time, but it's still a good idea to play with him for various reasons. But which mode is the best, and how do they all work? Without further ado, we'll show you the best Setup for Buzz LightYear in this Brawl Stars Guide.

Brawl Stars Buzz LightYear Guide – How To Unlock The Limited-Time Brawler

To get Buzz LightYear in Brawl Stars, you can acquire him for free on the Brawlidays Calendar in the Shop. He'll be the first reward, so you do not need to wait to unlock him. He will be available to play with from December 12th, 2024 to February 4th, 2025.

Brawl Stars Buzz LightYear Guide – All Modes, Attacks & Stats

Unlike other brawlers, Buzz LightYear comes in three forms (called Modes), each with their own attacks, Super, and stats. Additionally, Buzz does not need to upgrade his power level, and only comes with one Gadget. But without further ado, let's take a look at each Mode.

Firstly, let's look at Laser Mode. It's main Attack, Set To Stun, fires a laser that deals burn damage over time. The Super Ability of this mode, Laser Frenzy, lets Buzz fire off a barrage of lasers that involuntarily spread. This allows you to cover a wider area and damage more enemies, or moving targets.

Laser Mode Stats:

HEALTH Set To Stun Damage Set To Stun Burn Damage per Second Laser Frenzy 6000 2320 160/s 5 x 1000

In Saber Mode, Buzz turns into a close-range brawler. His main attack, Saber Slash, works similar to Bibi's. Buzz's attack covers a short distance, and after a slight delay, he swings his Saber, dealing massive amounts of damage to the enemy. His Super, To the Rescue, lifts him in the air before he crashes down to deal damage and knock back enemies. You can aim where Buzz is going to land before using your Super.

Saber Mode Stats:

HEALTH Saber Slash Damage To the Rescue! Damage 9000 2400 1920

Lastly, we have Wing Mode. The main attack for this mode, Galactic Blast, lets you fire two laser beams that deal more damage the closer you are to your enemy. Your Super in this mode, Flying With Style, lets buzz leap forward, dropping a barrage of bombs underneath him until he lands. Additionally, this Super lets you leap over walls and water to reach your enemies.

Wing Mode Stats:

HEALTH Galactic Blast Damage – Minimum to Maximum Flying With Style Damage Per Bomb 7200 1000-2000 1400

Brawl Stars Buzz LightYear Guide – Gadget & HyperCharge

Buzz LightYear only comes with one Gadget and one Hypercharge, regardless of which mode you use.

His Gadget, Turbo Boosters, lets Buzz sprint forward in the current direction he's moving in. It's similar to Shelly's Fast Forward Gadget.

Buzz' Hypercharge, Bravado, only grants him a stat boost. Overall, the Hypercharge does not provide any more special benefits to any of his three Supers. However, you will at least have a buff in the following areas for a brief moment:

+ 24% Speed

+ 25% Damage

+ 5% Shield

Brawl Stars – Best Buzz LightYear Modes (And Which Game Modes to Use Them In)

Overall, each Buzz LightYear Mode has their own pros and cons, but they're all fairly strong. However, we believe his Wing Mode offers the best of both worlds. With his ranged attack, Buzz won't need to get too close to enemies to at least damage them. Furthermore, his Very Fast Movement Speed makes it easy for him to catch up to slow targets. And if your enemy is behind a wall or beyond a water tile, use Flying with Style to close the gap and pulverize them.

That said, Laser Mode is also an intriguing option. You deal 2320 damage from a fairly long distance, and the burn damage over time definitely adds up. However, the Laser Frenzy Super can't be controlled when fired, possibly affecting your accuracy. But it's still a great option for a variety of modes.

Lastly, Saber Mode is probably the weakest option, but still very good. Your 9000 HP keeps you safe from enemy fire, and you still have a very fast movement speed. You also deal the most amount of damage for enemy mode from a single attack. However, the delay in both Buzz' attack and Super in this mode can make a huge difference in close situations. We prefer his Galactic Blast Attack from his Wing Mode, which doesn't have a delay, and lets you deal up to 4000 damage if both of your projectiles land.

Best Game Modes For All Buzz LightYear Modes

Because each Buzz LightYear Mode works differently, we split up which forms work best in which game modes.

For Laser Mode players, we recommend the following:

Bounty/Knockout/Wipeout

Gem Grab

Showdown

Typically, these modes favor long range brawlers. And since Buzz's laser mode has the longest range, it makes sense to use it here. Furthermore, many long range brawlers like Tick or Piper don't have the most HP. Therefore, you won't need to damage them as much to knock them out.

Furthermore, that long range attack may be useful in modes like Gem Grab, where controlling the middle of the map is the most vital objective. Buzz's long range attack can wipe out a Gem Carrier from a distance.

Laser Mode players will also do well in both solo and duo showdown. With a good damage output and solid range, Laser Buzz should have no problem collecting power cubes and wiping enemies out from a distance. Just be cautious with your HP.

Furthermore, Wind Mode Players might perform well in the following modes:

Brawl Ball

Heist

Showdown

Hot Zone

Gem Grab

Wind Mode Buzz works well in a variety of modes. In Brawl Ball, his fast movement and great damage output up close make him a deadly striker. Furthermore, he can use his Super to leap over walls, damage enemies, and catch a pass. Just make sure a teammate uses a brawler who can destroy enemy walls to make it easier for Buzz to score.

In Heist, you can deal a lot of damage to the safe over time. Plus, you fast movement speed helps you evade enemies, allowing you to continue damaging the safe. And should enemies get too close, use your Super to fly to safety. And speaking of your Super, that will also be helpful in Hot Zone or Gem Grab, when you need to either go towards or away from the objective.

In Showdown, Wind Mode can quickly destroy boxes, allowing you to become powerful at a quicker rate. And since Galactic Blast is a ranged attack, you'll be able to fight both from a distance and up close.

Lastly, Saber Mode players might perform better in:

Brawl Ball

Heist

Gem Grab

Duo Showdown

Saber Mode players will do well in Brawl Ball. Their fast movement speed and high HP make it easier for them to deliver the ball past the goal line. Furthermore, their high damage output will help them wipe out a Ball Carrier (or gem Carrier faster). And speaking of Gem Grab, Buzz's Saber Mode makes for a great Gem Holder. He has a lot of HP, and his Super keeps him up in the air for a couple of seconds before he makes an escape.

The high damage output will also be useful in Heist and Duo Showdown. His fast reload speed enables him to constantly whack the safe, helping you complete your objective faster. It also helps you destroy boxes to earn power cubes quicker in Showdown.

Overall, that wraps up our Brawl Stars Buzz LightYear Guide. We hope this guide helps you understand how each Mode works and how to unlock Buzz himself. Just remember, Buzz will only be available for a limited time. Therefore, make the most of your experience with him now before he goes away!

