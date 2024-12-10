A new Brawl Stars Brawl Talk has arrived, revealing a limited-time opportunity to play as Buzz LightYear. Furthermore, the newest Brawl Talk showed two new upcoming Brawlers, along with a new mode. Additionally, new Hypercharges are coming to the game, making your favorite brawlers that much stronger. Without further ado, let's take a look at the newest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk.

Brawl Stars Brawl Talk December 2024 – Buzz LightYear, New Brawlers, & More

Brawl Stars is doing another collaboration, this time with Disney Pixar's Toy Story franchise, adding a limited time Buzz LightYear Brawler, along with various Toy Story-themed skins.

Buzz LightYear will be free for all players, and comes with three different modes you can use:

Laser Mode: Buzz fires ranged lasers that deals burn damage over time. Additionally, his Super fires a barrage of lasers, which also deals burn damage

Buzz fires ranged lasers that deals burn damage over time. Additionally, his Super fires a barrage of lasers, which also deals burn damage Saber Mode: Buzz swings his saber, which has a similar range to Bibi's attack. His super lifts him off the ground, and you can aim where Buzz will land and deal damage

Buzz swings his saber, which has a similar range to Bibi's attack. His super lifts him off the ground, and you can aim where Buzz will land and deal damage Wind Mode: Buzz fires two projectiles that deal more damage the closer he is. His Super lets him leap across the air and drop bombs below him.

LightYear also comes with a Hypercharge that only provides stat buffs for a limited time. It does not improve his Super. And for those who like to complete Mastery Tracks, Buzz will have one. However, you'll have a limited time to complete it, since Buzz won't be in the game forever. Every trophy you collect with Buzz acts as a Season trophy.

Lastly, Buzz LightYear will be playable from December 12th, 2024, to February 4th, 2025.

Pizza Planet Event

Speaking of Toy Story, a new Pizza Planet event is coming to Brawl Stars. It begins on January 2nd, 2025 and ends in February. During this event, you need to earn pizza slices to receive rewards. To earn them, you need to:

Win games and compete in the Contest

Get free slices from the Pizza Planet Shop, or from the regular shop

Reveal new Prizes in the Prize Shop and get free slices

Complete Quests

Daily Calendar

During the event, there'll be a daily calendar which rewards you with even more slices. Complete the calendar and you'll get a free Sure LightYear skin.

Additionally, there'll be a contest similar to the one we saw during the Angels vs. Demons season. You receive a limited amount of tickets to use and you need to win more games and compete with others on the daily leaderboard. However, this time around, you earn bonus points for doing certain things:

Winning faster

Dealing more damage

healing teammates

completing objectives

The Pizza Planet Shop will offer skins, Hypercharges, currencies, and much more to improve your brawlers.

Lastly, the Pizza Planet Event adds various 2v2 versions of the following modes:

BasketBrawl

Knockout

Gem Grab

Brawl Ball

Furthermore, the developer is adding two new modes, Brawl Hockey and Special Delivery. The Hockey mode plays similarly to Brawl Ball, but the puck travels faster and farther when shot. Score three times to achieve victory. Special Delivery plays like Payload, but there's only one track to follow instead of two.

Brawlidays & Mega Tree Event.

Also coming this December is the annual Brawl Stars Brawliday celebration. For 30 days in a row, you'll receive a free reward from the Shop. This includes Buzz LightYear, Pins, and other rewards to improve your brawlers.

Furthermore, the Mega Pig will be replaced with the Mega Tree Event. Essentially, the more club wins you earn, the more presents you'll earn on Christmas. Open the presents with your Club Mates together and see what you've earned! In order to earn presents, you need to win games in the special Mega Tree Event modes. Rewards from this event include coins, gems, and a new Toy Skin.

New Hypercharges

Additionally, the Brawl Talk mentioned six new Hypercharges coming to the game:

Gray – Summons extra portal that gives him and all teammates a shield when entering

Janet – Improved flight control, can now stay still during Super

Ash – Spawns twice the number of Rats

Eve – Egg keeps spawning hatchlings until it's destroyed

Berry – Super width increases

Melodie – Spawns a note around her for every dash during Super

Brawl Stars Adding New Brawlers Meeple and Ollie – Brawl Talk

Two new Brawlers are coming to Brawl Stars, per the latest Brawl Talk.

Meeple is an Epic Brawler who shoots a ranged, single-projectile attack. However, this projectile also slightly homes in on enemies, making it a bit more accurate. His Super lets him spawn a small circular area that buffs his attack. Furthermore, it buffs his teammates' attacks as well, and lets their attacks pierce through walls.

Unlike many other brawlers, Meeple can be unlocked in the Pizza Planet shop during the event.

Ollie is a Mythic Brawler with a ranged attack that shoots multiple projectiles in a small cone. These projectiles also pierce through enemies, letting him damage multiple foes at once. For his Super, he dashes forward and blasts some music. Enemies near Ollie during this Super will be forced to move toward him and cannot be controlled.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know from the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk. We look forward to seeing Buzz LightYear, Ollie, and Meeple join the action. Check back with us for guides on these new brawlers.

For more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.