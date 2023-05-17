Brawl Stars Guide: 20 Brawler Recommendations for New Players

Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

Brawl Stars, Supercell’s third-person hero shooter, is one of the most popular games on the mobile game market. Recently, the game underwent several changes that included the removed loot boxes. Now players can choose how they want to unlock their brawlers. For new players, this is an intimidating decision as the game has 67 brawlers (with a 68th on the way).

Of course, choosing who to unlock depends on your style of play. But for good measure, it’s nice to have one long range hero, one mid-range, one close-range, a healer, and a thrower that you can rely on. Different game modes and the maps they’re played on may affect how well you perform, despite using your favorite character. It’s important you break out of your comfort circle and try out as many as you can. Plus, you never know when an update will completely change the meta.

Here’s a quick guide on good brawlers for new players based on their rarities, and why they may be a good fit for you.

Brawl Stars Rare Brawlers

Colt – Previously the second brawler you would unlock before the Starr Road, Colt is still one of the best to this day. He deals a lot of damage, has great range, and all of his star powers and gadgets are useful somehow. Whenever a new brawler comes out, many are quick to point out how overpowered they are. Colt is and always will be a great example of a balanced brawler. You need skill, of course, but his play style caters to players picking up Brawl Stars for the first time.

Poco – Is THE best healer in the game. Pam may be tanky, and Byron may have good range, but Poco can do everything. You may think his screeching solo star power is good (which deals 1000 damage to enemies with your super), but it’s nothing compared to Da Capo, which heals teammates with 700 HP per attack. Poco with two tanks to heal is impossible to stop when you build the right chemistry with your teammates. Just remember to let them get the KOs while you sit back and charge that super.

Brock – A fantastic, high-damage dealing Brawler who’s only been getting more love with recent updates. A power level 11 Brock with a damage gear can do over 2000 damage with one attack when low on health. His attack also creates a flame effect which does damage over time. So, in theory, you could do over 2500 damage with one attack alone. That’s enough to take down many brawlers with just two shots. He also has a star power which gives him a fourth rocket, just in case you miss.

Super Rare Brawlers

8-Bit – 8-Bit may be slow, but his super makes him one of the best teammates on the field. He can create a field that amplifies his and his teammates’ damage, which is clutch in certain game modes like Bounty, Hot Zone, or Gem Grab. You can either increase his speed with his Plugged In star power, or increase the range of your damage booster. Either way, you’re a menace on the battlefield who should not be trifled with.

Rico – For maps with a lot of walls, Rico reigns supreme. His attack bounces around walls and always seems to hit your target, even if you didn’t intentionally aim at them. He’s also one of the only non-healers who can replenish all of his health just by using his bouncy castle gadget. Not only is his range incredible, but he can amplify the damage of his bounced attacks with Super Bouncy Star Power. His Robo Retreat star power is great for quick getaways, especially on solo or duo showdown.

Tick – Some will argue Tick takes no skill, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that he’s fun to use. For new players, Tick is good because he makes you feel good. His attack basically carpets the map with bombs ready to explode on impact. On game modes like Bounty or Hot Zone, you can use his attack to corner enemies to their side of the map where you can really dominate. And in case a close range brawler gets too close, his Head First Super and Last Hurrah Gadget are great escape tools.

Jessie/Penny – The reason I put both together in one spot is because they play very similarly. They both have a main attack that spreads after first contact, and they both have turrets that are game-changers in modes like Heist or Hot Zone. If you prefer a brawler who’s attacks home in on the next opponent, choose Jessie. If you like a brawler whose turret can attack from afar, choose Penny. Jessie has better range with her main attack and can heal her turret with one of her star powers. Penny can wipe out a group of bunched up enemies if she gets lucky. Both have their advantages so choose wisely.

Brawl Stars Epic Brawlers

Stu – If you like solo showdown, Stu is one of the best brawlers to choose. He charges his Super after just one attack, which is great for escaping in certain situations. He deals a lot of damage, and he can break through walls with his Breakthrough gadget. He’s also a great at hunting brawlers in showdown. A pesky brawler keeps trying to get away? With Stu’s super you can catch up in no time. You can also use his Speed Zone gadget to catch up, which creates an entire field you can use to move faster than before. The gadget also increases teammate speed.

Grom – One of the best throwers in the game due to the spread of his attack. He hurls big bombs which break off into four little bombs that spread north, south, east, and west. It does even more damage at max distance if you have his X-Factor Star Power too. Grom also has two very good gadgets (Watchtower and Radio Check) which, respectively, show all enemies hiding in bushes, or shoots three attacks for the price of one. He’s an absolute monster on Knockout, Bounty and Hot Zone.

Bea – Bea is great because although she has low health, she deals a ton of damage. Her first attack doesn’t do much, but when it lands it chargers up her second attack to do way more. Her Honey Molasses gadget is great for slowing down enemies on the opposite side of walls so you can catch up to or escape from them. We also recommend her Instant Beaload star power, which gives you another charged attack in case you missed it the first time.

Bo – Bo is a great team brawler. He has good range, and his super lets him place mines on the field that catch enemies by surprise. Bo’s star powers let him either stun enemies with his mines, or allow him to see much farther in bushes (great for the Snake Prairie Bounty Map). Either one is great for a variety of game modes. Bo also just has an awesome design and skin set that will attract a lot of new players.

Brawl Stars Mythic Brawlers

Tara – The Swiss army knife of Brawl Stars. There isn’t a single game mode where Tara can’t be useful. Her Super ability, which bunches every enemy in its range and damages them, is an absolute game-changer for any mode. It can be what prevents a goal on Brawl Ball, or it can stop the gem carrier in Gem grab. Her damage output is great at close range, but she can hit targets from afar to build her super. She’s one of the few brawlers in the game to have all of her star powers and gadgets be useful. You can either see every bush on your screen, or you can summon three shadows to obliterate an enemy or heist safe. It takes a bit getting used to her, but when you do, you’ll find yourself not wanting to pick other brawlers for awhile.

Gray – A brawler with decent range and decent damage. But Gray’s specialty is his super, which allows him to teleport. It’s insanely clutch for modes like Bounty when you need that last star, or in knockout or showdown if you need to make an escape. His Walking Cane gadget can pull enemies through walls for surprise attacks, and he can heal teammates (and himself) for 1000 HP with his New perspective star power.

Sprout – This adorable looking plant in a robot body is no joke. His attack bounces on walls, but unlike Rico, he can launch his attacks over. This thrower has an insane Super which creates a wall. It can be used to defend, or box enemies in, or defend the goal in Brawl Ball, you name it. His Transplant gadget also lets him blow up his current wall for a recharged Super. So he essentially can get 3 free supers, which is enough to win certain matches if you play well with him.

Brawl Stars Legendary Brawlers

Crow – Crow is perhaps the most annoying brawler in the game, but he’s really good. His attacks deal damage over time to prevent healing, and he also reduces the amount of healing that enemy healers can dish out. He can also lower damage output of enemies with his Extra Toxic Star Power. He also has a mythic gear, called Enduring Toxic, which increases his poison damage by 30%. While you’re dealing more damage, your opponents are struggling to heal each other, stay alive, and deal meaningful damage (Oh, and his super ability lets him jump away while poisoning enemies).

Spike – With incredible range, this non-speaking cactus can cause mayhem with his range alone. Great for Bounty, Gem Grab and Heist, Spike’s attack deals more damage up close, but reaches so far that you don’t mind using it just to get some damage off. Then, his super ability is great for slowing enemies down while dealing damage over time. There’s something really satisfying about shooting your attack for no reason, and then somehow seeing that super meter charge up.

Leon – Another great showdown brawler is Leon. He’s quick, has decent range, but deals a lot of damage up close. The best thing about him is that he can turn invisible, allowing you to get the jump on unsuspecting brawlers. He can also spawn a decoy or create an invisible field, depending on the gadget you set him up with. We recommend his Inivisheal Star power, which heals 1000 HP for every second you stay invisible.

Chromatic Brawlers

Eve – Being the only brawler who can swim above water, Eve is a nightmare. She shoots a trio of eggs, building up a super that lets her spawn toxic babies that, when landing on enemies, do damage over time. We recommend her Happy Surprise star power and Gotta Go gadget, as it allows her to spawn even more babies and cause more mayhem for opponents. When you can, get her quadruplets gear, which lets her super spawn another hatchling. We recommend her for Bounty, or any map that just has a lot of water.

Otis – A brawler with good range and deals a lot of damage, Otis is cute and destructive. His super is what makes him special though. It silences enemies for 3 (or 4 with his Stenic Glue Star Power), preventing them from using any attack. It’s great for countering close-range brawlers who try to ambush you. He’s great for most game modes except maybe Heist.

Ash – Arguably the best close-range brawler, Ash is tanky and powerful. Take heed that he does need some getting used to. His rage-bar dictates how you should play with him. When you take or deal damage, the more you can do since you fill up your rage meter. But be careful because you may not have enough health to take down your enemies. But pair Ash with a healer like Poco or a Byron, and you can dominate in modes like Brawl Ball, Duo Showdown, or Gem Grab.

