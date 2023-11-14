With the first Mega Pig event finally wrapped up, how do we feel it compares to the original Club League experience?

Brawl Stars got rid of Club League and Club Games in Season 21, replacing it with the all new Mega Pig event. Overall, this marks perhaps one of the biggest changes in the game since the addition of gears, or replacement of loot boxes. With the first Mega Pig event finally wrapped up, how do we feel it compares to the original Club League experience? We'll find out as we compare both modes.

Brawl Stars Mega Pig Vs. Club League – Which One Is Better?

Look out! Here comes the first MEGA PIG Club event! ✨🐷✨ 🐖 To celebrate the launch of this event we're running it for the next 4 weekends! (and after that it'll become a monthly event)

🐖 Remember to join an active Club!

🐖 The more active members the Club has, the easier… pic.twitter.com/vTqE2EPlZc — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) November 8, 2023

Before comparing both events, let's briefly explain how they work:

Why Pick Brawl Stars Club League?

Throughout the week, players get three separate 24-hour windows to use 4 (or 6) tickets to play matches. Playing with teammates rewards your team with more points. Overall, whichever Club earns the most points on each day gets the most points for that day alone. Ultimately, they need to try and get the best ranking possible for all three days to get Club Coins and potentially advance to the next tier. Advancing to a new tier means tougher clubs, and usually more active opponents.

Matches work similarly to Power League games. You can either use 1 ticket to play a quick match with any brawler, or 2 tickets for a best-of-3 scenario. Players ban brawlers while selecting their own before heading into a random map/mode.

*Club Games – Every other week, each Club Member gets quests they must complete within the week to earn points for their Club. The more points earned, the better the reward for everyone.

The rewards in Club League includes Club Coins, which can be used in the Club Shop. The Club shop's included items like skins, power points, and coins.

Overall, we like Club League because it's spread out a little more evenly, and Club Coins give you a choice over your rewards. Starr Drops are nice, but you don't decide what you get from them. Furthermore, you can use Club Coins on power points or coins specifically to help you want to get.

Additionally, we like the structure of Club League, though we know it created scheduling issues with teammates. However, Club League didn't feel overbearing, giving you only four tickets per day, except for Day 3. While some felt it short, more matches might've also felt like too much, so I felt the balance was fair.

With Mega Pig occurring once a month, you won't get to decide which rewards you get while hoping to get them just once a month. Overall, this affects free-to-play users who just want to solely focus on getting and upgrading their brawlers.

Lastly, we like the emphasis of working together in Club League. Getting more points from playing with your teammates felt like a great way to connect with others. It was perhaps one of the only way in Brawl Stars for Club members to communicate.

Why Pick Brawl Stars Mega Pig?

Each Club member receives 18 tickets throughout a three day period to win as many games as possible in the event. The matches work like a mixture of Quick play matches and Power League games. While you select your brawler, you, nor your opponent, can't ban any brawler. Additionally, the map and mode are random, alongside one of multiple modifiers:

Super bushy – Bushes keep growing from other bushes

Instant overtime – all walls break when match begins

Unlimited power – brawlers drop power cubes when defeated

No Modifier

The Mega Pig itself has multiple tiers, each requiring a certain amount of wins to advance to the next. It'll take most of your Club's efforts to win through all tiers, with each one unlocking more rewards when the Pig is smashed. Additionally, the top three players in the Club with the most wins get extra rewards. Lastly, players without tickets can still play with players who have tickets, though they just won't get rewards.

The rewards of Mega Pig include various rewards, including 20 Starr Drops for completing the event. Players who land within the top three in wins get extra Starr Drops based on their ranking:

1st: +3

2nd: +2

3rd: +1

Mega Pig being on weekends makes it much easier for most to connect with their club members. Additionally, getting 18 tickets over a three day span gives you control on when you want to play. The new modifiers and match system make the mode fresh and fun, keeping you on your toes constantly.

Mega Pig incentivizes working together to get wins. Even if you don't team up, you can still contribute without having to play together. Additionally, playing with others, even when out of tickets, is great and makes it much easier to play with friends.

The 20 Starr Drops at the end for those who complete the Mega Pig make for a nice reward. However, since you only receive Starr Drops, you get no decision in what your reward is. Plus, most of your Starr Drops might end up being Rare, Super Rare, or maybe Epic. So to be honest, you might not get the best reward from this mode.

Final Verdict – Is Mega Pig Better Than Club League?

Overall, we currently prefer the Club League system to Mega Pig right now. However, we know Supercell just released the event, so they need time to rework it. We believe without a doubt that the mode will improve over time and hopefully become better than Club League.

Between choice of rewards, gameplay, and overall structure, we just liked the way Club League worked better. Sure, it had its issues, but Club League helped us bond closer to our club mates just a bit more. We liked the extra reward for playing with teammates, and we liked getting club coins to choose what we wanted.

Mega Pig's Starr Drops mean you don't get to choose your rewards, nor its value either. So you could win 15 matches, but only end up getting nothing but mostly rare and super rare Drops. It doesn't seem like each member is rewarded fairly.

Nevertheless, Mega Pig is still pretty fun and we enjoy the quickness of the mode. However, we prefer Club League for the time being. Like we said, we anticipate Supercell will make adjustments over time to make a better Brawl Stars experience.

