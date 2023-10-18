Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. was carted off the pitch during Tuesday's World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay with a scary lower body injury at Estadio Centario in Montevideo. Unfortunately, it looks like Neymar could have torn his ACL. He was visibly in a lot of pain and left the field in tears. He later hobbled towards the locker room, unable to put pressure on his left leg.

The injury was initially reported as a severe left knee sprain, and Neymar will have further testing to see if there is ligament damage. Neymar has had back luck with injuries over the past few years. Back in March, he underwent season-ending ankle surgery which concluded his time with Paris Saint-Germain.

Brazil lost this South American World Cup Qualifier for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by a score of 0-2. Darwin Núñez scored for Uruguay in the 42nd minute, just before Neymar went down on the pitch after colliding with Nicolás de la Cruz. De la Cruz went on to score Uruguay's second goal in the 77th minute.

This was Uruguay's first win against Brazil in the qualifiers in the last 22 years. With seven points, they are now even with Brazil in the South American qualifier standings.

Neymar is Brazil's all-time leading goal scorer with 79 goals. The 31-year-old also just recently began to play for his new club, Al Hilal, of the Saudi Pro League.