Germany legend Thomas Muller is reportedly set to retire from international duty following his country's disappointing defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals. The 34-year-old forward hinted that the 2-1 loss might have been his final appearance for Die Mannschaft, marking the end of an illustrious international career.

After the match, Muller expressed the possibility of his retirement. “Realistically speaking, it is possible that this was my last international match,” he said. “I will sit down with the national coach afterward. We have a very trusting relationship. But as I said, realistically, it is quite possible.” According to Bild Sport, Muller has indeed decided to step away from the international stage and will make an official announcement soon.

A remarkable international career for Germany

Thomas Muller's departure from international football marks the end of an era for Germany. Known for his versatility, intelligence, and goal-scoring ability, Muller has been a central figure in German football for over a decade. His contributions to the team have extended beyond his on-field performances, as he has also been a leader and influential presence within the squad.

Muller made his international debut in March 2010 during a friendly match against Argentina. Since then, he has earned 131 caps and scored 45 goals for Germany. His record places him among the top scorers and most-capped players in German football history, surpassed only by legends like Lothar Matthäus (150 caps, 63 goals) and Miroslav Klose (137 caps, 46 goals).

One of Muller's career highlights was his pivotal role in Germany's 2014 World Cup victory. His performances throughout the tournament were crucial in helping Germany secure the title, and his contributions have been consistently significant in major international competitions.

Despite stepping down from the national team, Muller will continue to play for Bayern Munich, honoring his contract that runs until 2025. His decision to retire from international football follows in the footsteps of Toni Kroos, who also retired from the international scene after the Euros and has since retired entirely from football.

Legacy of Thomas Muller

Muller's retirement from international duty is a significant moment for German football. His journey from his debut in 2010 to his recent appearances has been marked by passion, dedication, and numerous successes. Muller's ability to perform at the highest level, his leadership qualities, and his knack for scoring important goals have earned him a place among the legends of the game.

For Germany, Muller's departure means saying goodbye to a player who has been a constant presence and a reliable performer. His impact on the team, both on and off the field, will be remembered for years to come. As he continues his club career with Bayern Munich, fans and teammates alike will undoubtedly feel his absence in the national squad.

Muller's imminent retirement from international football marks the end of an era for Germany. His remarkable career, filled with memorable moments and significant achievements, has left a lasting legacy. As he moves forward with his career at Bayern Munich, Muller's contributions to German football will be celebrated and remembered by fans around the world.