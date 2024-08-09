Jake Paul is apparently tired of Team USA not coming back with a gold medal during the Olympics, and he's going to put matters into his own hands in 2028.

On the Happy Punch podcast, Paul announced his future plans in boxing for the Olympics.

“I'm going to enter the 2028 Olympics for boxing in Los Angeles,” Paul said on the podcast. “I'm sick and tired of waiting around, waiting for another gold for Team USA. [I'm] not retiring… 2028 Olympics, you heard it here first. Gold Medal: You're mine brother. Being a world champion is first and foremost, and then second is a gold medal.”

Jake Paul is ready to take his talents to the Olympics

A long time ago, boxing was considered one of the top sports in the Olympics, and big names such as Floyd Mayweather and Oscar De La Hoya participated in the match. An American man has not won a gold medal in the Olympics since 2004, which was Andre Ward. Clarissa Shields won back-to-back gold medals in 2012 and 2016.

Jake Paul, a social media influencer turned pro boxer is looking to restore the feeling and bring back gold for the U.S. in the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028. Paul is currently 10-1 as a professional boxer since 2020, and by the next Olympics, he could have a few more wins stacked up.

Paul's announcement could influence other boxers to enter their name into the field to compete, but it's no guarantee.

Paul has a fight to be gearing up for soon, as he's set to go up against Mike Tyson in November. The two will have a press conference to address the media on Aug. 18 and will have a special guest in attendance. Tyson, who is considered one of the best heavyweight fighters of all time, is 58 years old, while Paul is 27 years old.