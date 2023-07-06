New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier are founding a new women's basketball league called Unrivaled to give top WNBA players another option for playing domestically in the offseason in anticipation of the WNBA's new prioritization rules going into full effect next offseason, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Unrivaled would run from January through March and feature 30 players on six teams playing games of 3-on-3 and one-on-one in Miami, according to Shelburne.

The WNBA's prioritization rule has been a hot topic amid Gabby Williams' return to the league with the Seattle Storm. She was going to miss out on the 2023 season due to playing in a French league, until she had a concussion that allowed her to suspend her contract with the French team and sign back with the Storm ahead of the WNBA's deadline.

Gabby Williams was teammates with Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier at the UConn basketball program. The trio won the national championship with the UConn basketball program in the 2015-2016 season. Stewart and Collier's new league gives Williams another option that would allow her to play in the offseason without worrying about her WNBA eligibility. Stewart spoke about what the league could provide for players.

“It's the ability for players to stay home, to be in a market like Miami where we can just be the buzz and create that with the best WNBA players,” Steward said to ESPN. “We can't keep fighting [the WNBA's prioritization rule]. It is a rule that takes away our choices, which should never be a thing, especially as women, but it is still a rule.”

It will be interesting to see the players who participate in the league, and if it helps keep more players eligible to play in the WNBA.