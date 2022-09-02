Brett Favre’s ongoing welfare funds scandal draws FBI involvement

Brett Favre’s days in the spotlight as a football player are long gone. This time, he is in a different light, as the Federal Bureau of Investigation now appears to be on top of him, as authorities continue their investigation of the former Green Bay Packers quarterback;’s involvement in a welfare fund scandal in Mississippi.

According to a report by Ken Dilanian and Laura Strickler of NBC, while Brett Favre hasn’t been charged with anything, it’s been revealed that the FBI has a hand in the investigation.

“Favre hasn’t been accused of a crime or charged, and he declined an interview. His lawyer, Bud Holmes, said he did nothing wrong and never understood he was paid with money intended to help poor children. Holmes acknowledged that the FBI had questioned Favre in the case, a fact that hasn’t previously been reported.”

Brett Favre reportedly received $1.1 million in 2017 and 2018 from the Mississippi government in exchange for motivational speeches from the former NFL star. However, the state auditor of Mississippi said that Favre didn’t give any speeches at all. Brett Favre was demanded to pay back the money, which he did but not including the interest that was also levied on top of the original payment.

What makes this case such a hot topic isn’t just because it involves a personality like Brett Favre. Apparently, according to the state auditor, the money paid to Favre came from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), which is used to provide financial help for “low-income families with children.”