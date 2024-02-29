Rhys Hoskins is in his first spring training away from the Philadelphia Phillies, as he prepares to go into the 2024 season with the Milwaukee Brewers, and he spoke about the feeling of departing from the team that he came up with.
“It's a special place,” Rhys Hoskins said of the Phillies organization, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “There were a lot of frustrating years in there, and now what you're seeing is a lot of pent-up emotion from those fans cheering on their team. They're pretty easy to root for with the type of players they have on their team. that's why the city has rallied around them like they have. … I accomplished a lot of life things there, so it will be different when I go back, but it's going to be great, too.”
Hoskins came up with the Phillies in 2017 and made an immediate impression, hitting 18 home runs in 50 games. He remained a very good power hitter every year through 2022, when he hit 30 home runs and was an integral part of the Phillies' run to the World Series that year.
In spring training of 2023, Hoskins tore his ACL, resulting in him missing the season. It opened up the possibility of Bryce Harper playing first base after coming back from his elbow injury. Now, Bryce Harper is the Phillies' full-time first baseman, leaving no reason for the team to bring back Hoskins.
Hoskins will try to prove that he can still hit at the level he did before after signing a two-year, $34 million contract with the Brewers that contains an opt-out after the 2024 season. If Hoskins proves he is back to his prior form, he could opt out next offseason and receive a significant contract.