Rhys Hoskins discussed his injury status and goals for 2024 after signing with the Brewers.

Rhys Hoskins missed the entire 2023 season after suffering an ACL injury in spring training. It was a devastating injury blow after Hoskins was fresh off a season that saw him crush 30 home runs and help the Philadelphia Phillies reach the World Series. Hoskins is now looking to bounce back with his new team after signing with the Milwaukee Brewers this offseason.

Hoskins recently discussed his upcoming season with Milwaukee, revealing his injury status and goals for the 2024 campaign, via Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

“Takeaways from a chat with Rhys Hoskins: – Confident he'll be full go at the start of camp after missing last year w/ ACL injury – Had Brewers on his list from the start of FA. ‘Milwaukee was always a great paper fit.' – Motivation is high. ‘I'm pretty bored as a competitor,'” McCalvy wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

What Rhys Hoskins brings to Brewers

Hoskins has surprisingly never been an All-Star. Nevertheless, this is a player who features high upside.

The slugging first baseman made his MLB debut during the 2017 campaign with Philadelphia. He displayed signs of stardom across 50 games and earned NL Rookie of the Year consideration despite not winning the award.

2018 was Hoskins' breakout season. He slashed .246/.354/.496/.850 with 34 home runs and 96 RBI. Hoskins saw his batting average dip in 2019, but he finished the year with a .364 OBP and even led the league in walks with 116.

Hoskins recorded decent results during the shortened 2020 season and 2021 campaign. In 2022, as mentioned earlier, he hit 30 home runs while slashing .246/.332/.462/.794.

So we just threw a lot of numbers your way. What are the Brewers exactly getting in Hoskins, though?

Rhys Hoskins offers reliable power from the right-side of the plate. If he stays healthy, you can bet on him smashing somewhere between 25-35 home runs. Hoskins also has a good eye at the plate and can get on base at an impressive rate.

The Brewers have relied on their pitching staff for the most part over the past few seasons. Milwaukee has needed another big bat in the lineup, however. Hoskins unquestionably has the potential to be the perfect fit for this Brewers team.