Aaron Civale will be on the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers as they visit the Oakland Athletics. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Athletics prediction and pick.

Brewers-Athletics Projected Starters

Aaron Civale vs. JP Sears

Aaron Civale (4-8) with a 4.78 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP

Last Start: In his last start, Civale went six innings giving up four hits and a walk. He would not give up a run in a win over the Guardians.

2024 Road Splits: Civale is 1-3 on the road in 11 starts. He has a 6.62 ERA with a .290 opponent batting average.

JP Sears (10-8) with a 4.15 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP

Last Start: Last time out, Sears went 7.2 innings, giving up seven hits and a home run. He would surrender just one run but took the no-decision as the Athletics lost to the Giants in extra innings.

2024 Home Splits: In 12 starts at home, Sears is 6-4 with a 4.27 ERA and a .260 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Athletics Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -124

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Athletics

Time: 9:40 PM ET/ 6:40 PM PT

TV: BSWI/NBCSCA

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers are 11th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting eight in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging. Willy Adames has led the way this year. He is hitting .250 this year with a .335 on-base percentage. Adames has 22 home runs, 85 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, and 70 runs scored on the year. William Contreras is also having a great year. He is hitting .287 on the year with 17 home runs and 73 RBIs. Contreras leads the team with a .360 on-base percentage and 80 runs scored. Rhys Hoskins has been solid this year as well. He is hitting just .219 but has a .307 on-base percentage. Hoskins has 20 home runs and 60 RBIs while he has scored 44 times on the year.

Willy Adames has been solid in the last week for the Brewers. He is hitting .222 but with a .391 on-base percentage. He has a home run, five RBIs, and three runs scored. Meanwhile, Joey Ortiz has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .235 with a .333 o-base percentage. He has four RBIs and two runs scored. William Contreras has also been solid. He is hitting .381 in the last week with two home runs, four RBI,s and four runs scores. The Brewers are hitting .233 in the last week with four home runs and 24 runs scored in six games.

Current members of the Brewers have ten at-bats against JP Sears. They have just one hit. Andruw Monasterio is one for two against Sears. Willy Adames, William Contreras, and Eric Haase are all 0-3.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics are 25th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 28th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging. Brent Rooker has led the way. He is hitting .286 this year with 29 home runs and 84 RBIs. He has also stolen seven bases and scored 61 times on the year. Shea Langeliers is also having a solid year. He is hitting just .227 but with a .294 on-base percentage. He has 22 home runs, 61 RBIs, and has scored 43 times on the year. Rounding out the top bats on the year with JJ Bleday. He is hitting .243 this year with a .326 on-base percentage. He has 17 home runs and 48 RBIs while scoring 59 times this year.

JJ Belday is also hot at the dish. He is hitting just .217 in the last week with a .333 on-base percentage. He has three home runs, and seven RBIs, and has scored four runs in the previous week. Seth Brown has also been great in the last week. He is hitting .429 in the previous week with a .500 on-base percentage. He has two RBIs and has not scored a run this week. The Athletics are hitting just .2111 in the last week, with three home runs and 16 runs scored in six games.

Current Athletics have 14 career at-bats against Aaron Civale. They have just two hits. Seth Brown is one for five against Civale. Meanwhile, Shea Langelier is one for three. They have no RBIs against Civale.

Final Brewers-Athletics Prediction & Pick

JP Sears has been the better pitcher this year as a whole, but Aaron Civale has been better as of late. He is coming off six innings without giving up a run. Further, he has given up two or fewer runs in three of his last four starts. The Athletics are also struggling at the plate. Take the Brewers in this one.

Final Brewers-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Brewers ML (-124)