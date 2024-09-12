ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Milwaukee Brewers are on the West Coast to take on the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Brewers-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Brewers-Giants Projected Starters

Frankie Montas vs. Hayden Birdsong

Frankie Montas (6-10) with a 4.69 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 132.1 innings pitched, 120K/57BB, .245 oBA

Last Start: vs. Colorado Rockies: Loss, 6 innings, 2 hits, 3 runs, 3 walks, 10 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 15 starts, 5.12 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 77.1 innings pitched, 68K/39BB, .239 oBA

Hayden Birdsong (3-5) with a 5.19 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 52 innings pitched, 64K/35BB, .225 oBA

Last Start: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Loss, 3 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 5 walks, 4 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 5 starts, 4.50 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 22 innings pitched, 25K/15BB, .229 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Giants Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -130

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Giants

Time: 9:45 PM ET/6:45 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants have lost the last six games Birdsong has started. This is because he has been really struggling to throw strikes. In those six games, Birdsong has walked 20 batters in 21.2 innings pitched. The Brewers have done a great job taking their walks this season as they have the second-most walks in the MLB. The Brewers should be able to get plenty of baserunners in this game via walk. If they can capitalize on that, the Brewers will win this game.

The Brewers have already faced Birdsong this season. They chased him out of the game before the fourth inning ended. In the win for the Brewers, they collected four hits, four walks, and they scored five runs. Milwaukee has a very good offense, which is why they are at the top of the NL Central division. If they can have another game of multiple walks, and multiple hard hits, the Brewers will be able to win this game.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

Montas has a start against the Giants this season. In that game, the Giants were able to put up five runs on seven hits through 4.2 innings for Montas. San Francisco should be able to have a repeat performance in this game. Now, Montas is pitching well with the Brewers, but he is another pitcher with a walk problem. The Giants need to take their walks and force Montas into the zone. If they can do that, the Giants will have a good game at the plate and win this game.

Birdsong is struggling. He has had command issues lately, but the rookie does have good stuff. Birdsong has a high whiff percentage, high strikeout percentage, and low xBA. His walks are the only thing really holding him down. He could stay off the barrel a little more, but he does a good job not giving up a lot of hits. If he can get the Brewers to chase a few more pitches, and swing a miss a few more times while staying in the zone, the Giants will win this game.

Final Brewers-Giants Prediction & Pick

The bet for this game is simple. Montas has been better than Birdsong lately. I will take the Brewers to win this game, and cover the spread. I think Milwaukee will be able to put up multiple runs on Birdsong in order to win by at least two runs.

Final Brewers-Giants Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (+136)