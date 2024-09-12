The Milwaukee Brewers are on the West Coast to take on the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Brewers-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
Brewers-Giants Projected Starters
Frankie Montas vs. Hayden Birdsong
Frankie Montas (6-10) with a 4.69 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 132.1 innings pitched, 120K/57BB, .245 oBA
Last Start: vs. Colorado Rockies: Loss, 6 innings, 2 hits, 3 runs, 3 walks, 10 strikeouts
2024 Road Splits: 15 starts, 5.12 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 77.1 innings pitched, 68K/39BB, .239 oBA
Hayden Birdsong (3-5) with a 5.19 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 52 innings pitched, 64K/35BB, .225 oBA
Last Start: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Loss, 3 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 5 walks, 4 strikeouts
2024 Home Splits: 5 starts, 4.50 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 22 innings pitched, 25K/15BB, .229 oBA
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Brewers-Giants Odds
Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+136)
Moneyline: -130
San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-164)
Moneyline: +110
Over: 7.5 (-110)
Under: 7.5 (-110)
How to Watch Brewers vs. Giants
Time: 9:45 PM ET/6:45 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBC Sports Bay Area
Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Giants have lost the last six games Birdsong has started. This is because he has been really struggling to throw strikes. In those six games, Birdsong has walked 20 batters in 21.2 innings pitched. The Brewers have done a great job taking their walks this season as they have the second-most walks in the MLB. The Brewers should be able to get plenty of baserunners in this game via walk. If they can capitalize on that, the Brewers will win this game.
The Brewers have already faced Birdsong this season. They chased him out of the game before the fourth inning ended. In the win for the Brewers, they collected four hits, four walks, and they scored five runs. Milwaukee has a very good offense, which is why they are at the top of the NL Central division. If they can have another game of multiple walks, and multiple hard hits, the Brewers will be able to win this game.
Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win
Montas has a start against the Giants this season. In that game, the Giants were able to put up five runs on seven hits through 4.2 innings for Montas. San Francisco should be able to have a repeat performance in this game. Now, Montas is pitching well with the Brewers, but he is another pitcher with a walk problem. The Giants need to take their walks and force Montas into the zone. If they can do that, the Giants will have a good game at the plate and win this game.
Birdsong is struggling. He has had command issues lately, but the rookie does have good stuff. Birdsong has a high whiff percentage, high strikeout percentage, and low xBA. His walks are the only thing really holding him down. He could stay off the barrel a little more, but he does a good job not giving up a lot of hits. If he can get the Brewers to chase a few more pitches, and swing a miss a few more times while staying in the zone, the Giants will win this game.
Final Brewers-Giants Prediction & Pick
The bet for this game is simple. Montas has been better than Birdsong lately. I will take the Brewers to win this game, and cover the spread. I think Milwaukee will be able to put up multiple runs on Birdsong in order to win by at least two runs.
Final Brewers-Giants Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (+136)