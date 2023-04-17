Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Brian Dutcher is a college basketball coach who currently coaches the San Diego State University basketball team of the NCAA. Dutcher played an instrumental role from the sidelines in stirring the Aztecs to a runner-up finish at the NCAA Tournament in 2023. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Brian Dutcher’s Net Worth in 2023.

Brian Dutcher’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $3 million

Brian Dutcher’s net worth in 2023 is $3 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Basketball Insiders.

Brian Dutcher was born on October 30, 1959 in Alpena, Michigan. He studied at Jefferson High School. After graduating high school. Dutcher enrolled at the University of Minnesota, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education. While studying, Dutcher was part of the coaching staff for the Minnesota Gophers.

After graduating university, Dutcher would work for Apple Valley High School as an assistant coach. Later on, Dutcher served as a graduate assistant for University of Illinois, while earning his master’s degree in physical education and athletic administration.

After his stint in Illinois, Dutcher would go on to be a part of the coaching staff of several college basketball programs. These include stints with South Dakota State, University of Michigan, and San Diego State. As an assistant coach for Michigan, Dutcher won a national championship. Furthermore, he is also largely credited for recruiting the Fab Five to Michigan and eventual NBA star Kawhi Leonard to San Diego State.

18 years after serving as an associate head coach for San Diego State, Dutcher was elevated to the Aztecs’ head coach in 2017. With his promotion, Dutcher inked a six-year deal, which pays him $855,424 annually.

Since Dutcher took over the coaching reins for the Aztecs, San Diego State would become a fixture in the NCAA Tournament, with the exception of the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Right from the get-go, as a rookie coach, Dutcher led the Aztecs to a 22-11 record and an appearance at the NCAA Tournament Round of 64. For his efforts, Dutcher was rewarded with a one-year contract extension.

In the 2019-2020 season, Dutcher led the Aztecs to a commanding 26-0 start to the season. In the end, San Diego State compiled a 30-2 record. Although the NCAA Tournament was canceled that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dutcher still earned MWC Coach of the Year. For his accomplishment, Dutcher signed another lucrative three-year contract extension, this time worth $7.9 million.

But while San Diego State often got the boot in the Round of 64, the Aztecs finally got past the Round of 64 in the 2023 edition of March Madness. Dutcher coached San Diego State to an NCAA Tournament runner-up finish after defeating the likes of Charleston, Furman, Alabama, Creighton, and Florida Atlantic. In the game against Florida Atlantic, the Aztecs dramatically earned the victory after Lamont Butler sank a buzzer-beating game-winning jumper to advance to the national championship game. To make matters more interesting, these are Dutcher’s first string of wins in the NCAA Tournament.

Unfortunately, the Aztecs could only go as far as the national championship game. University of Connecticut proved to be too much for the Aztecs as the latter conceded 76-59 in the championship game. Despite the painful loss, Dutcher remained proud of the effort of his Aztecs squad.

In an interview after the loss, Dutcher said “It’s a really good team that beat us tonight. Like I said, if we find a team that beat us, we’ll tip our hat to them. And they beat us, they were the better team and they are deserving national champs. But I love my team, I love my locker room. I just talked about the brotherhood that we have.”

Nevertheless, Dutcher was still lauded for his efforts. Penciled to earn a base salary of $1.33 million for the 2022-2023 season from the three-year contract extension that he signed in 2020, that amount dramatically increased due to the Aztecs’ March Madness run. As per reports, Dutcher may have pocketed $25,000 in bonuses for making an NCAA Tournament appearance. In addition to this, Dutcher earned another $100,000 in incentives after stirring the Aztecs all the way to the NCAA Tournament Championship game.

With Dutcher signed all the way to the 2025-2026 season, there’s no doubt that Dutcher will make his continuous rise in the college coaching ranks. Aside from the incentives Dutcher can get from his team’s performance, Dutcher is also entitled to bonuses for Coach of the Year distinctions, wins over a team from a power conference, wins over a top ranked team, and an Aztecs player that takes first team All-American honors.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Brian Dutcher’s net worth in 2023?