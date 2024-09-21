Brian Harman's net worth in 2024 is $9 million. Harman is an American professional golfer that has won three tournaments, including one major in his career that began in 2004. He has won more than $38 million in prize money. Here's a deep dive into Brian Harman's net worth in 2024.

What is Brian Harman's net worth in 2024?: $9 million (estimate)

There are mixed reports about Brian Harman's actual net worth, though they aren't far off from each other. Several reputable websites have his value at about $9 million, including Sportskeeda.

Harman started his professional golf career in 2009, and he has been in the PGA Tour since then. However, there's no denying that not a lot of people know him since he isn't as popular as his peers like Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Tiger Woods. However, things should change relatively soon after he bagged his first major at the Open Championship.

The former University of Georgia standout was a three-time All-American with the Bulldogs. Before turning pro, he also won the 2003 US Junior Amateur and the 2007 Porter Cup, per Golf.com. Furthermore, he made his PGA Tour debut in 2004 when he was 17 years old.

Brian Harman's career earnings

Harman had never won a major title prior to his victory at the 2023 British Open. However, that doesn't mean he hadn't won anything in his pro career.

In fact, he has made over $38 million in his career. That number only increased by $3 million following his win in the Open Championship. The tournament had a record $16.5 million purse divided among the participants who made the cut–though it's actually the smallest among all other major competitions in the tour.

So far in 2024, Harman has earned a little over $5 million. His largest purse was nearly $1.9 million for finishing 10th at THE PLAYERS Championship in March followed by winning $690,500 for finishing fifth at the Sentry.

His two other career victories came at the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship and the 2014 John Deere Classic.

Brian Harman's Open Championship win

As mentioned, the Open Championship, otherwise known as the British Open, is Harman's first major title in his career, and he definitely deserved the victory.

Harman bagged the trophy by an incredible six strokes, allowing him to finish at 13-under and beat the four second-place participants who were tied at -7. He had a five-shot lead entering the final round, and he simply kept the pedal to the metal en route to the dominant showcase.

Brian Harman's endorsements and other deals

Of course a majority of Brian Harman's net worth came from competing in the PGA Tour. However, it's worth noting that he also makes a significant amount of money from sponsorships and other endorsement and commercial deals.

Harman reportedly has deals with brands such as Titleist, MegaCorp, Colombia and GTL (Guaranteed Trust Life). He's also an endorser for TaylorMade and NetJets, according to Sportskeeda.

Earlier in 2023, he also bagged an ambassador deal with Summit Golf, particularly their brands Zero Restriction and B. Draddy. Summit Golf is one of the more popular golf apparel and sportswear brand in the sport.

“It's important to find flexible, no-fuss but high-quality apparel to be able to focus on my game and not get distracted. Both Zero Restriction and B. Draddy provide just that, and the great styles and variety of luxury options are definitely an added bonus,” Harman said of the deal back in March, via Golf Wire.

B. Draddy is certainly one of the biggest winners following Harman's Open Championship domination. Its founder, Billy Draddy, revealed that it's Harman who actually reached out to them since he likes the brand.

“We've always looked for players that fell in love with the product, and then we would try to work something out for them. I want it to be a relationship of attraction. I never liked the idea of somebody, when they're on a day off, not wearing our product.

“We want our players to wear things they're comfortable in, and we want them to be comfortable when they're going for that greatest moment,” Draddy told Golf Digest.

Nevertheless, did Brian Harman's net worth in 2024 surprise you?