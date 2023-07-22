American Brian Harman is small in stature at 5-foot-7, but he continues to dominate the Open Championship through 54 holes. After getting off to a slow start that included a couple of early bogeys, Harman regained his his sharp form and fired a 2-under-par 69 in the third round at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

Harman was paired with star British golfer Tommy Fleetwood in Saturday's round, and golf fans at the course were not shy about showering Harman with insults while they supported their countryman. Despite the harsh treatment, Harman never lost his confidence and he continued to play stellar golf.

Harman has fired 67-65-69 in the first three rounds of the fourth and final major championship of the golf season. He has a 5-stroke advantage over fellow American Cameron Young going into the final round.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t hear some things that weren’t super nice today towards me,” Harman said. “I hear them, but at the same time, I don’t try to let that influence the decision I’m about to make.”

When asked what the crowd said to him, Harman explained with a smile: “It’s unrepeatable.”

While Harman remains the top story at the Open Championship, Spaniard Jon Rahm delivered a brilliant performance in the third round as he fired an 8-under-par 63. That is the lowest round Rahm has ever shot in a major championship.

He rocketed up 36 places in the standings and he is in 3rd place behind Brian Harman and Young. Rahm is 6 under for the tournament.

Harman and Young will tee off at 9:15 a.m. ET to start the final round Sunday.