Brian Tyree Henry is stepping into the ring—sort of. The Oscar- and Emmy-nominated actor stars in the trailer for The Fire Inside, portraying Jason Crutchfield, the tough-love coach of boxing legend Claressa “T-Rex” Shields. The film, written by Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins and directed by Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison, tells the inspirational true story of Shields’ rise to Olympic greatness, Justjared reports. Ryan Destiny stars alongside Henry as the Flint, Michigan-born Shields, who made history as the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing.

The trailer gives viewers a glimpse into Crutchfield and Shields’ journey as they prepare for the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. “What you think about girls boxing?” Crutchfield asks, as the stakes raise for Shields, who faces immense challenges not only in the ring but in her personal life as well. The story highlights the grit and determination Shields embodied as she pushed past the limitations imposed on her as a young Black woman from Flint, Michigan, to reach the pinnacle of her sport.

A Star-Studded Production

The Fire Inside has been generating significant buzz, especially after debuting to stellar reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). With Jenkins attached as writer and producer and Morrison making her directorial debut, the film marks a compelling addition to the sports biopic genre. Morrison, best known for her work on Mudbound and Black Panther, made history as the first woman nominated for the Best Cinematography Oscar, and The Fire Inside promises to deliver on her distinct visual style.

Henry’s portrayal of Crutchfield adds a layer of emotional depth to the film, as he helps Shields navigate the complexities of being a young athlete on the world stage. Shields’ story, already chronicled in the 2015 documentary T-Rex, ends up elevated to new heights with this narrative feature, which draws comparisons to classic underdog sports films like Rocky.

Ryan Destiny as Claressa Shields

Ryan Destiny, best known for her roles in Grown-ish and Oracle, takes on the role of Shields, embodying the boxer’s tenacity and resilience. Shields, only 17 when she won her first Olympic gold medal, would go on to win a second in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, solidifying her status as one of the greatest female boxers of all time. The film explores not only her athletic achievements but also the personal sacrifices and struggles she faced along the way.

Initially titled Flint Strong and developed at Universal Pictures, the project found new life after Amazon MGM acquired the rights, with Destiny stepping in to portray Shields and Brian Tyree Henry replacing Ice Cube, who was originally set to play Crutchfield. The film’s eventual release aligns with an Olympic year, making it a timely celebration of Shields’ extraordinary accomplishments.