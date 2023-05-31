The bestselling novel Lessons In Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus is coming to the Apple TV+ screen. The show is based on the 2022 book of the same name, and Brie Larson will star as Elizabeth Zott. The first two episodes release on Oct. 13 on Apple TV+ with additional episodes dropping on Fridays through Nov. 24, per People.

Larson, known for her roles in the MCU as Captain Marvel and her Oscar Award winning performance in The Room, will also executive produce the series.

Lessons in Chemistry will closely follow the plot from the New York Times best selling novel. It’s set in the 1950s and 60s with Larson playing a 33 year old mother Elizabeth who loses her laboratory job as a chemist. Suddenly, things take a turn for her when she finds herself as the star of a new cooking show called Supper at Six.

Elizabeth is used to being the only woman in the room. But that changes when her audience is largely traditional housewives (and sometimes, even men). With that in mind, she subverts expectations by including empowering lessons to her audience. She quickly becomes a household name.

But not everyone is a fan of Elizabeth’s goal of empowering her female viewers. There’s also a bit of a love story in the series, but that’s more of a B plot to the core of the story: Elizabeth’s refusal to settle for less than what she wants, no matter what other people or systems say.

See Brie Larson in Lessons In Chemistry in its first two episodes on Apple TV+ Oct. 13. Additional episodes will drop Fridays through Nov. 24.