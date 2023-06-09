Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has altered his transfer plans following the successful signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, reported by mirror. The Reds are now unlikely to continue pursuing a deal for Chelsea star Mason Mount, as they shift their focus to other midfield targets.

Mac Allister, a World Cup-winning midfielder at the age of 24, completed a move to Liverpool in a deal worth an initial £45 million, making him the club's first signing of the summer. While Mac Allister's arrival is a significant boost for Liverpool's midfield, Klopp recognizes the need for further reinforcements in that area.

Initially, Liverpool had been hopeful of securing the services of Mason Mount, who emerged as a key target. However, with recent reports suggesting that Mount is leaning towards a move to Manchester United, Liverpool is now expected to withdraw from the race for the Chelsea academy graduate.

According to The Guardian, Liverpool could turn their attention to other midfield options, including Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone and OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram. The club is keen to complete their midfield revamp and is likely to pursue these alternatives in the coming weeks.

Mac Allister, who impressed for Argentina at the World Cup, was a priority target for Liverpool even before the tournament. Klopp praised the versatility of the new signing, emphasizing his ability to contribute effectively in various midfield roles.

“We are adding a very talented, very smart, very technically skilled boy to our squad, and this is super news, really it is,” Klopp expressed his delight regarding Mac Allister's arrival in an interview with Liverpool's website.

Liverpool fans can expect further developments in the club's transfer plans as they look to strengthen their midfield ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. With Mac Allister secured, Klopp is determined to bring in additional quality to address the midfield concerns faced by the Reds last season.