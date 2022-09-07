Russell Wilson will be seeing his first regular-season action for the Denver Broncos at a location he is definitely familiar with. In Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, Russell Wilson and the Broncos will play his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, at his former stomping ground, the loud Lumen Field.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett revealed on Monday to reporters that his team will be trying to artificially simulate in practice the high decibels usually reached by Seahawks fans in order for Denver players to get used to the noise just before the Week 1 matchup.

Via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk:

“Obviously, turn it up as loud as we possibly can,” Hackett said. “Obviously, we know it’s one of the loudest stadiums. That and Arrowhead from my experience have been the two loudest. So we have to do whatever we can to make it so no one can hear. So bring your earplugs.”

At least for Russell Wilson, he doesn’t need to get used to it, having heard them all during his first 10 seasons in the NFL, all spent with the Seahawks. However, he should be hearing some boos from Seahawks fans, who still could not get over his departure from Seattle.

Back in March, the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to Denver along with a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft for Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris, and draft capital. More recently, Wilson inked a massive five-year $242.5 million deal with the Broncos.

The Broncos are hoping that Russell Wilson will be able to duplicate the success he had with the Seahawks with whom he had deep runs in the playoffs, including a Super Bowl victory in 2014.