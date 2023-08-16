Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, are reportedly on the brink of divorce following a heated altercation that allegedly involved allegations of infidelity. Sources close to the situation have revealed that about a week ago, Sam confronted Britney over rumors of her cheating on him, sparking a massive argument between the two, according to TMZ.

Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari have reportedly split, heading for divorce https://t.co/mZ8jWI3eZE — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 16, 2023

While the validity of the cheating rumors remains uncertain, the confrontation led to significant turmoil in their relationship. As a result, Sam has reportedly moved out of their shared residence and is now residing in a place of his own. Observers suggest that it's only a matter of time before Sam initiates divorce proceedings.

The couple's separation comes several months after Sam was spotted without his wedding ring, fueling speculation of trouble in their marriage. In contrast, Britney was seen vacationing in a tropical location with her manager, Cade Hudson.

Britney Spears and Sam's relationship began in 2016 when he appeared as a love interest in her music video for “Slumber Party.” They continued to date during the years when Britney was under a legal conservatorship, which Sam actively campaigned against. He expressed support for the #FreeBritney movement and often showed solidarity with her fans.

Their relationship culminated in marriage, with the couple tying the knot in a private ceremony at their Thousand Oaks home. Despite some minor drama surrounding the event, they seemed happy together. However, the recent confrontation seems to have taken a toll on their marriage.

Although divorce documents haven't come about, sources suggest that this step is imminent.