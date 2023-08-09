Britney Spears' net worth in 2023 is $70 million. Spears is a popular singer, actress, and entertainer. She has released iconic songs such as Baby One More Time and Oops!… I Did It Again, among countless others, helping her become one of the best-selling artists of all time in the United States. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Britney Spears’ net worth in 2023.

Britney Spears’ net worth in 2023 (estimate): $70 million

Britney Spears’ net worth in 2023 is $70 million. This is according to outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth. No wonder Spears was looking to upgrade from her $10 million former mansion in Calabasas, Calif., just nine months after marrying dancer Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears was born in McComb, Miss. At a young age, Spears was already exposed to the entertainment industry. As an 8-year-old, she auditioned for The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. Although she didn’t get accepted because of her age, Spears still kickstarted her career in the entertainment industry.

Spears acted in TV commercials. Moreover, she also studied at New York’s Professional Performing Arts School for three summers. While studying, Spears was hired for the Off-Broadway play, Ruthless.

Britney Spears joins The Mickey Mouse Club

At age 11, Spears showcased her potential on the TV show, Star Search. She covered Eva Tanguay’s I Don’t Care and The Judds’ Love Can Build a Bridge.

Shortly after, at a turn of events, Spears was cast in the teenage edition of The Mickey Mouse Club. Here, Spears appeared alongside future stars such as Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguillera, Ryan Gosling, Keri Russell, and JC Chasez.

Britney Spears joins girl group Innosense

Afterwards, Spears went on to study at Parklane Academy. However, she would eventually drop out of high school. Later on, given her love for music, Spears would join the girl group, Innosense.

The band was penciled to be a rival to Spice Girls. Although there were plans for Spears to be the lead, the band never took off, which prompted Spears to go solo.

Britney Spears goes solo, signs with Jive Records

Despite Innosense not taking off, Spears’ solo career started off with a bang. She impressed the executives from Jive Records and signed with them in 1997.

She was paid a signing bonus of $250,000 to go along with a royalty rate of less than a dollar per record sold.

Britney Spears releases …Baby One More Time

By 1999, Spears released her studio album debut, …Baby One More Time. The album was an instant hit. It reached the pole position of the U.S. Billboard 200. But more importantly, the album earned platinum distinction. According to RCA, as of this writing, the album has already sold at least 27 million copies worldwide, which is ranked as the 17th best-selling album in history.

On top of that, the main single of the album, …Baby One More Time, became the fastest-selling single in history by a female artist. The song sold 500,000 units on the first day of its release.

Britney Spears releases Oops!… I Did It Again

After releasing …Baby One More Time, Spears followed that up with another hit studio album, Oops!… I Did It Again, in 2000. The album made record-breaking debut sales within the first week, selling a whopping 1.3 million copies. This was considered to be the most at that time by any solo artist, and the record stood for 15 years.

The album would also contain four iconic singles such as Oops!… I Did It Again, Stronger, Lucky, and Don’t Let Me Be the Last to Know. As of this writing, the album has already sold at least 20 million copies around the world.

Britney Spears' other hits

Spears would go on to produce more hits such as I’m a Slave 4 U, Me Against the Music, Piece of Me, Circus, Toxic, and many more. While Spears has earned from her hit studio albums, she also earns a lot from world tours and her Las Vegas residency. Spears’ world tours have raked in approximately $500 million.

On top of that, in 2013, Spears inked a $30 million deal to perform shows in Las Vegas. This meant Spears would get paid $310,000 per show. A year later, Las Vegas extended her deal and paid her even more money. The deal would pay Spears $475,000 per performance, which potentially makes a lucrative $66.5 million in total.

Britney Spears' acting roles

Although Spears has earned a lot as an artist, she has also done some acting on the big screen and for TV shows. She starred in the 2002 film, Crossroads. In 2012, she served as a judge for the TV show, The X-Factor. For her job here, Spears earned a paycheck of $15 million.

While Spears has succeeded as a musician, off the stage, she’s also a highly successful endorser and entrepreneur. Spears released her first perfume with Elizabeth Arden in 2004 with a name called Curious. The perfume was an instant hit, as it raked in $100 million in revenue. According to Spears’ brother, as of 2020, Spears’ perfume line has already accumulated over $100 billion in sales.

Aside from perfumes, Spears has also tried her hand as a fashion designer. She launched a collection, in partnership with Candies.

Britney Spears' battle over conservatorship with Jamie Spears

Spears has surely built a successful career from music to business. However, in 2008, Spears was placed under legal conservatorship after a public breakdown. This allowed Spears' father, Jamie Spears, to have control over her assets. Fortunately, by 2021, the court officially terminated the conservatorship, which liberated the legendary artist.

In May 2023, Spears reconciled with her mother, Lynne Spears, who Britney Spears had accused of giving Jamie Spears the idea of starting the conservatorship. Britney Spears will be releasing a memoir on her life Oct. 24, 2023.

Britney Spears is truly an iconic artist who has cemented her legacy in the entertainment industry. Aside from this, she has also earned a lot from her business ventures.

