A source close to Britney Spears refutes the special that TMZ published on how the pop star “cracked” her head open during a fight with her estranged husband. TMZ’s Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair investigative special aired Thursday (Aug. 24).

“She and Sam were going at it in a hotel room, and it got so bad [that] she tripped and hit the coffee table, cracking her head open,” Harvey Levin claimed in the special report. “She needed stitches.”

However, a source told US Weekly that the popstar “did not crack her head open.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Earlier this month, after 13 months of marriage Asghari filed for divorce from Spears. Asghari cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the filing. A day later, Asghari broke his silence on their split via Instagram Story that they “decided to end our journey together.” He added: “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S—t happens. Asking for privacy seems [ridiculous] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Spears also commented on the divorce via Instagram on Friday (August 18).

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business!!!” she captionedInstagram post. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!”

The singer and Asghari met in 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video and made their relationship official in 2017.