A source close to Britney Spears refutes the special that TMZ published on how the pop star “cracked” her head open during a fight with her estranged husband. TMZ’s Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair investigative special aired Thursday (Aug. 24).
“She and Sam were going at it in a hotel room, and it got so bad [that] she tripped and hit the coffee table, cracking her head open,” Harvey Levin claimed in the special report. “She needed stitches.”
However, a source told US Weekly that the popstar “did not crack her head open.”
Earlier this month, after 13 months of marriage Asghari filed for divorce from Spears. Asghari cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the filing. A day later, Asghari broke his silence on their split via Instagram Story that they “decided to end our journey together.” He added: “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S—t happens. Asking for privacy seems [ridiculous] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”
Spears also commented on the divorce via Instagram on Friday (August 18).
“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business!!!” she captionedInstagram post. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!”
The singer and Asghari met in 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video and made their relationship official in 2017.