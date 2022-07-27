It’s been months since the fateful day that shook up Brittney Griner’s life, leading to her highly-publicized arrest in Russia.

While the judicial system is – as it is anywhere in the world – a slow-moving entity, the day in question back on February 17 went by fast for Griner, who dealt with a whirlwind of events amplified by a language barrier that made it hard for her to completely understand what was going on.

In her latest testimony before the Russian court on Wednesday, Brittney Griner shared her initial experience in greater detail. She maintains that she still doesn’t know how the cannabis oil – which was prescribed for her by a doctor – ended up in her possession for her trip and pinned it on packing in haste.

Griner also revealed that once she was pulled aside at the airport upon discovery of said cartridges, she was never given a proper translation of the situation at hand nor was she informed properly of her rights. She was instead made to sign documents she largely had no idea of the contents and was only fully informed with a proper translation two days later as the court was sanctioning her arrest.

Via AP:

Along with the interpreter provided an incomplete translation, Griner said she was offered neither an explanation of her rights nor access to lawyers and was instructed to sign documents without receiving an explanation of what they implied.

The battle continues to wage on for Brittney Griner, who faces up to 10 years in prison over the charges against her half way across the globe.