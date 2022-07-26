As Brittney Griner continues to await her fate from the Russian judicial system, she’s feeling the full effects as life continues to press forward outside the cell that holds her. She knows that applies even to her most ardent supporter – Griner’s wife Cherelle.

Cherelle Griner just recently graduated from law school and is ready for the next step in her journey to become a full-fledged attorney. From halfway around the world, the WNBA star sent a message in support of the woman who’s been behind her every step of the way in spirit as she’s dealt with being detained in Russia, via ABC news:

“Good luck on the bar exam,” said Brittney Griner during a brief break in her court proceedings in Khimki, Moscow.

It’s surely a mix of motivation and irony for Brittney Griner’s wife to be studying law and its theoretical applications as her spouse goes through actual adjudication in an foreign legal system. But there’s no doubt that Brittney wants nothing more than for her to persevere as she goes through a battle of her own.

Just knowing that Cherelle, her friends, and her family are right there behind her makes the burden that much lighter for Brittney Griner. Upon her arrival to the courthouse, she was seen wielding a couple of indistinguishable photos in a clear plastic envelope. When asked about the focus in said photos, Griner responded:

“My wife. My two best friends, my teammates.”

NEW: WNBA star Brittney Griner holds photos of teammate, wife, best friends while being held in a court near Moscow. It was so hot in court, a US Embassy employee fainted. Griner asked how he was doing as she left court, US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Elizabeth Rood tells @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/jWjfFBp0NA — Shawn Reynolds (@ShawnReynolds_) July 26, 2022

No matter how proceedings go, Brittney Griner is still a ways away from seeing her life turn back to normal. But it’s the people back from that normal life that continue to keep her spirits high in the midst of what she’s been facing.