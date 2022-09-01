‘Bro wtf’: Julian Edelman responds to Dolphins fan claiming he has the NFL’s most punchable face

After a Miami Dolphins fan claimed that Julian Edelman had the most punchable face in the NFL, the former wide receiver took to Twitter to issue a response. Edelman, who hasn’t played since 2020 with the New England Patriots, was completely bewildered by why he was getting called out as having the most punchable face in the league, in a move that felt entirely uncalled for. After watching the clip, Edelman hilarious responded on Twitter saying, “Bro wtf.”

A Dolphins fan in the crowd was asked by a reporter about what player he would most like to punch in the face. Without hesitation, the fan adamantly declared Edelman as having the most punchable face.

“Most punchable face, Julian Edelman, I know he’s retired bro, but f**k that guy. For sure, f**k him,” said the fan to Playmaker.

Edelman heard of the stray he caught from the random Dolphins fan, and he’s just as confused as the rest of us. Edelman did own the Dolphins throughout his career in the NFL. Across 16 games against Miami throughout his career, the Patriots went 12-4 and Edelman caught 76 passes for 951 yards and six touchdowns. Those numbers could certainly be cause for some bad blood between the 36-year-old and the Dolphins.

Still, after watching the video, Edelman responded pretty much like anyone else in this bizarre scenario would, tweeting out “bro wtf” in confusion.

Patriots fans quickly came to Edelman’s defense, and they, of course, brought receipts in the form of highlight clips and statistics.

I see you still living rent free in some people minds. I think you should come back and help Patriots beat the dolphins pic.twitter.com/ce1esNVbyv — Old Man Mob (@BladeUnholy) August 31, 2022

He’s still salty about this play that’s why pic.twitter.com/FG0t5sZENI — ᴇᴋ (@Ektadizzy) September 1, 2022

Pats Nation had Edelman’s back, silencing his haters in the process. While the Dolphins fan may have been trying to make a funny remark with his callout of Edelman, it doesn’t seem the former wide receiver was a huge fan of being deemed as having the NFL’s most punchable face.