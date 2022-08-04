The 1 player with the most to prove at Broncos 2022 training camp

On Wednesday, the Denver Broncos closed out their seventh day of training camp. The team was rocked with injury news the previous day when both Tim Patrick and Damarea Crockett went down with season-ending ACL tears. The absence of Patrick will surely be missed, as he was the team’s best-performing wide receiver for the past few seasons. However, when one door closes for a player, one opens for another. In this case, the door will be opening for a player who was already heading into training camp with a lot to prove: WR Montrell Washington.

Broncos player with most to prove at 2022 training camp

Washington was a zero-star recruit out of the 2017 class. He eventually chose to sign with the Samford Bulldogs, and despite attending a smaller football school, Washington drew the eye of NFL scouts. While he wasn’t the best wide receiver in the 2022 class, scouts were intrigued by his potential to resemble “lightning in a bottle.” The Broncos, who have severely lacked in the special teams department for the past few seasons, knew their return unit needed a spark.

The Broncos selected Washington in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. While at Samford, he was utilized as a speedy wide receiver and punt/kick return specialist. In 2021, Washington led the FCS with 1,938 all-purpose yards. This included 813 receiving yards, 140 rushing yards, and 18 touchdowns (three of which were returns run back for a touchdown.) While returning punts and kicks, Washington accumulated 243 punt return yards and 742 kick return yards.

FCS preseason All-American Montrell Washington’s (@BDTRELL) suddenness & ability to quickly accelerate to 18.2 MPH max speed on this return is what makes him dangerous @DraftDiamonds @FCSNationRadio1 #myRAmaxspeed | @SamfordFootball pic.twitter.com/ZCLIpQO0wK — Recruiting Analytics (@RAanalytics) March 18, 2021

So far the reports out of Broncos camp on Washington have been extremely positive. It seems like he has regularly been making head-turning plays. One of those plays being a toe-tapping touchdown catch in the final seconds of practice.

Not sure what’s more impressive: Montrell Washington’s TD catch with no time left to end practice OR His perfect standing backflip (🎥 @Broncos) pic.twitter.com/qFj06XU4vw — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 3, 2022

Many Denver media members have pointed out just how often Washington has caught their eye during camp. Whichever quarterback has been throwing him the ball, he has been getting behind the coverage on a regular basis and breaking off huge plays.

Washington also made an impression during his pre-draft interviews as well as his post-practice media availability.

“I lead by example. I try my best to boost everyone up who’s on my team,” said Washington. “It does not matter if you play or not. I’m going to make you think you’re the best player to ever touch the field because if you at least have the confidence to think you are better than someone or your opponent, you will give 100%! That’s all I ask is for them to give me their all and I’ll do the rest.”

Final thoughts

With Patrick being out for the remainder of the season, there is suddenly an open roster spot for the taking. Before the injury, Washington making the roster was not necessarily a given. While losing Patrick will be a blow to the team, the chances of Washington making the final roster certainly increased. And if Washington can keep impressing the coaches during camp, he could easily find himself a spot on the final roster.

Washington will most likely get a lot of playing time during the preseason. During this time we will get to see him utilize his dual wide reciever/returner ability. It is early in his career, but so far Montrell Washington is showing that he could easily be the steal of the draft for the Denver Broncos.