The Denver Broncos have had a rough start to the 2023 NFL season, with a 1-5 record. With the NFL trade deadline approaching, there are rumors that the team may be looking to make some big moves. One potential trade involves star QB Russell Wilson, who has had a terrible season so far. In this article, we will explore three possible Russell Wilson trades that the Broncos could make if they decide to go on a fire sale before the deadline.

Denver Broncos So Far

The Broncos have struggled mightily in the 2023 NFL season, with a 1-5 record through the first six games. The team has been plagued by injuries and inconsistent play, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Russell Wilson, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade before the 2022 season, has been a major disappointment so far this year. Wilson has thrown for over 1,300 yards and just four touchdowns through six games. He also has a completion percentage of just 65.9 percent with four interceptions. His passer rating (99.0) is actually pretty high, but it hasn't translated into a lot of points or wins. His struggles have been a major factor in the team's poor start to the season.

Russell Wilson's Season So Far

Russell Wilson has had an up-and-down season so far in 2023. Sure, he has shown flashes of the brilliance that made him one of the league's top quarterbacks in previous years. However, he has also been inconsistent and turnover-prone. Wilson has thrown four picks through six games, and his QB rating of 39.7 is one of the bottom five in the league. Despite these struggles, Wilson remains one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. There are likely to be several teams interested in acquiring him if the Broncos decide to make him available.

Russell Wilson has nearly the EXACT same stats as Patrick Mahomes 👀 pic.twitter.com/2n6vIP4w7z — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 12, 2023

Russell Wilson Trade?

The prospects of a lasting partnership between the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson seem uncertain, if not altogether non-existent.

A potential conclusion to their partnership would present a challenging finish to Wilson's tumultuous tenure in Denver. Known for his dynamic playstyle, Wilson has enjoyed numerous successes in his NFL career. He famously secured a Super Bowl victory with the Seattle Seahawks before the Broncos invested significantly in acquiring him. They offered a substantial contract to make him their quarterback solution. As a nine-time Pro Bowler, he has long been regarded as one of the league's premier quarterbacks. However, his time in Denver has been marked by difficulties.

In a recent game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wilson suffered his worst performance of the season. He threw a season-high two interceptions and only managed to accumulate 95 passing yards. This performance culminated in a 19-8 loss for the Broncos. Wilson now finds himself at the lowest point of his career, competing for one of the NFL's weakest teams. While he still possesses the potential to lead Denver to victory, the opportunity for a successful 2023 season is dwindling. Take note that the Broncos currently trail the Chiefs by four games in the AFC West.

Denver's upcoming game, scheduled for October 22 against the Green Bay Packers, will serve as a barometer of whether Russell Wilson can rejuvenate the Broncos and guide them to a brighter future. We have our doubts about what can happen.

Here we will look at three plausible Russell Wilson trades if the Denver Broncos go on fire sale before the NFL deadline.

Atlanta Falcons

In the event that the Falcons remain uncertain about Desmond Ridder's suitability as their quarterback, they could potentially express interest in Wilson. Wilson could find a place with a team that has the financial flexibility to accommodate his contract and boasts some high-quality players on their roster. This scenario might be the most advantageous for all parties involved. This is if the Falcons believe they need a new quarterback but lack the position to draft one or move up the draft order. Furthermore, it's worth noting that the Falcons do not have many high-priority free agents in 2024.

Washington Commanders

Yes, the Commanders appear to have a preference for Sam Howell. However, there's no guarantee that he will emerge as the definitive answer at quarterback. As such, they could potentially turn their attention to Wilson. The Commanders, with some foundational pieces in place and a promising cap space outlook for 2024, could be a suitable landing spot for Wilson. Despite having two key free agents to consider re-signing, both of whom are pass rushers (Chase Young and Montez Sweat), the team has already heavily invested in this position. Therefore, retaining both Young and Sweat might be seen as a luxury. Allocating resources toward a veteran quarterback like Wilson could be a more prudent financial move.

New England Patriots

Lastly, the Broncos could explore trading Russell Wilson to the Patriots for a first-round pick and quarterback Mac Jones. The Patriots are another team in need of a quarterback, and Wilson would be a major upgrade over their current options. In return, the Broncos would receive a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, as well as Jones, a young quarterback with some potential. Wilson could very well see a true resurgence under Bill Belichick, while the Broncos could start relatively fresh with more tempered expectations.

Looking Ahead

The Denver Broncos have had a rough start to the 2023 NFL season, and there are rumors that the team may be looking to make some big moves before the trade deadline. One potential trade piece is quarterback Russell Wilson, who has had an up-and-down season so far. While it remains to be seen whether the Broncos will actually make a move involving Wilson, several teams could be interested in acquiring him if he becomes available. Whether the Broncos decide to trade Wilson or not, it is clear that the team needs to make some changes if they hope to turn their season around.