The Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson may not be having much of a future together. In fact, they may not have a future together at all.

Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, it seems the veteran quarterback and the NFL franchise are at a crossroads. The Broncos are struggling through a 1-5 season, and the franchise may feel that Wilson isn't the answer to turn the ship around. Russini says it's “unclear” if Sean Payton will stick with Wilson as his quarterback for the long haul.

Russell Wilson's Broncos struggles

It would be a difficult end for Russell Wilson in Denver. The gunslinger had found success frequently in his NFL career. Wilson played in and won a Super Bowl for the Seattle Seahawks, and the Broncos traded a lot to get him before paying him a hefty amount of money for him to be their answer at quarterback. He's a nine-time Pro Bowler and has been seen as one of the top quarterbacks in the league, but it has been a struggle in Denver.

Wilson had a season-high two interceptions in a game this week against the Kansas City Chiefs. It was his worst performance in a losing season. He threw for only 95 yards and the Broncos lost the game, 19-8.

Wilson is now at rock bottom, playing for one of the worst teams in the league. He will no doubt have a chance to lead Denver back to victory, but the window is closing to have a successful 2023 campaign. Denver is four games behind the Chiefs in the AFC West.

Denver's next game is at home against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 22. Time will tell if Russell Wilson can get the Broncos riding high again.