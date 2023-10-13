It feels safe to say that with the first third of the NFL regular season in the books, the Denver Broncos have become the NFL's piñata. Here's what I mean by that: have you ever been at a child's birthday party, or a Cinco De Mayo celebration, or any other sort of festive occasion where a piñata would be called upon for the purpose of entertaining a group of sugar-crazed youngsters or intoxicated adults? Well, usually how it goes is a few folks step up, take a couple swings, and slowly as the piñata is being beaten, candy starts to trickle out.

That's been the Denver Broncos season thus far.

Whack! The Dolphins are putting up a 70-piece on the Broncos!

Whack! Out comes a Snickers Mini!

Whack! There's a Randy Gregory trade!

Whack! Oooh, a full-sized Kit Kat!

Whack! Steve Smith is berating Jerry Jeudy on the Thursday Night Football pre-game show!

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

After the Broncos 19-8 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, Russell Wilson was the latest to step up to the plate and take a swing at the Broncos piñata, though in fairness, he was only critical of himself.

“I thought our defense played great tonight. They battled all night. They came up with a pick, our defense did, and could have had two. They did a really great job keeping us in the game” Russell Wilson told reporters after the game (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk). “Offensively, we had some really good things and then the two turnovers by me were unacceptable. That can’t happen,” he continued, but the two turnovers weren't the only Russ-centric issues.

According to Pro-Football-Reference, Russell Wilson's 95-yard performance on primetime versus the Chiefs marks only the third time in his career that he's finished a game with under 100 passing yards. His 46.6 Passer Rating was the 7th lowest of his 179 career starts in the NFL, and the worst mark in his short tenure with the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos are 1-5, and the subpar play of Russell Wilson this season is just one of the many issues Denver faces. The question now is, what's going to be the swing at the proverbial piñata that busts the whole thing open?

Sweet Tarts and Nerds for everyone!