Another year, another Hall of Fame class that doesn’t include former Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar.

Per Eric Goodman of Mile High Sports, Gradishar was not selected by the veterans committee for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A few weeks ago, Gradishar was a part of a trio of former Broncos that were named as finalists for the Hall of Fame. There is no word on the other two former Broncos (coaches Mike Shanahan and Dan Reeves) and if they were voted in. There should be official word on those selected by Wednesday.

Randy Gradishar’s time is now. 👏 pic.twitter.com/5hP8qwcfLE — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 16, 2022

The battle to get Gradishar into the Hall of Fame has spanned over a decade. Gradishar was a part of the terrorizing Orange Crush defense in the 70s and early 80s. On top of his impressive career stats, Gradishar was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time First Team All-Pro, and was voted NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1978 by AP.

Gradishar spent his entire 10-year career with the Broncos. Despite only playing 10 years, Gradishar is still the franchise’s all-time leader in total tackles (2,049.)

Despite not being selected all these years, Randy Gradishar still maintains a sense of optimism that he will eventually get in. Recently, he discussed being considered for the Hall of Fame.

“I believe it’s all in God’s timing, and whether I get in or don’t get in is not going to change my life,” said Gradishar. “Those honors come as an honor, so I just kind of keep waiting and depend on people to see what my statistics were during when I played. I’ve heard, what I call, a lot of excuses over the years. That’s my own personal feeling about that. When I look at my statistics compared to some of the guys’ statistics that are already in there, mine are a little bit better.”