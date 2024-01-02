Aaron Rodgers fully understands Broncos QB Russell Wilson.

A contract conundrum faces the Denver Broncos. Sean Payton and Russell Wilson's relationship has gone from shouting on the sidelines to the possibility of getting cut by the end of this season. The whole world of football has just been observing how this situation has been unraveling. New York Jets quarterback and former NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers was asked about this situation. He unveiled his true feelings on it, via The Pat McAfee Show.

“I think Russell Wilson has handled what happened in Denver pretty well and I applaud him for speaking on it… That's a pretty scandalous situation and he was definitely playing better than he did last year,” the Jets offensive engine declared about the Broncos quarterback.

The NFLPA has gone out to say that the threat to put Russell Wilson on the bench is illegal. Sean Payton and the front office would be violating the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement. Regardless, a decision was made by the Broncos to sit him out in favor of playing Jarrett Stidham. Furthermore, this prompted a threat of legal action from Wilson's side which could very well materialize. Through the Broncos quarterback's accounts, he was forced to agree to a contract adjustment with an injury guarantee else he would be placed on the bench.

This is still an ongoing process of back-and-forth statements in the Broncos statements. However, it does look like Aaron Rodgers understands and supports Wilson in this pursuit of better treatment inside Payton's squad. Will they be able to help the offensive engine get into a better situation by the offseason?