The Denver Broncos have had a middling start to the 2024 NFL season. Denver fell to 3-3 following their 23-16 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 13. Nevertheless, the Broncos have an opportunity for redemption against the New Orleans Saints Thursday night, and Bo Nix pass protector Mike McGlinchey received a pivotal injury update before the matchup.

McGlinchey was designated to return off the injury report, and the Broncos are following up by activating him to the 53-man roster to play against the Saints, per Jane Slater of NFL Network.

Mike McGlinchey suffered an MCL injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is great to see his recovery and rehab pay off as he prepares to suit back up for Denver.

Bo Nix will enter Thursday night's matchup fresh off a 216-yard, two-touchdown performance from his Steelers outing. Through the first part of the season, Nix has amassed 1,082 yards, five TDs, and five interceptions. Like most rookie quarterbacks, he is going through some growing pains. Yet, Colin Cowherd believes Nix has what it takes to outlast other stout competition.

“[Nix is] slightly [better than Purdy when he was a rookie]. [Nix is] the more accurate thrower collegiately. He's starting to settle in. He didn't inherit Kittle and Deebo and Aiyuk and all these wonderful toys to play with. He's basically got Courtland Sutton and cross your fingers. Bo Nix is on a heater. And like C.J. Stroud. He and Bo Nix have a responsibility to rebuild a team. They don't get the luxury seeding on Day 1,” Cowherd said in early October.

Nix has more growing to do, but if he continues to work hard, he can become one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. He and the Broncos will continue to do all they can to remain competitive in 2024 and beyond.