Sean Payton returns to New Orleans on Thursday as the Denver Broncos face the Saints in Week 7. As Payton prepares to coach at the Superdome again, eyes will be on the two rookie quarterbacks in this game. Ahead of the Broncos-Saints matchup, we'll be making our Broncos Week 7 bold predictions.

Both teams lost home games to division rivals just four days ago. The Saints lost Spencer Rattler's first start to the Buccaneers 51-27 at home to fall to 2-4. After their high-flying start on offense, they will be without their starting quarterback and top two wide receivers in this game. The Broncos lost 23-16 to the Chargers, mounting a fourth-quarter comeback to make the score look closer.

This will be an important game for both teams and for both head coaches, who are looking for bragging rights in this one. Dennis Allen was Sean Payton's defensive coordinator for many years in New Orleans and now looks to ruin his Thursday. Before the matchup kicks off, let's look at our Denver Broncos Week 7 bold predictions.

Bo Nix will rack up 275 total yards

Through his first six games as an NFL quarterback, Bo Nix has had his ups and downs. The Broncos had one of the worst offensive performances ever in Week 4's win over the Jets and Nix has been good since. He cracked 275 total yards for the first time last week and he will make it two in a row against the Saints.

Baker Mayfield was able to put up a ridiculous performance against this Saints defense. Nix won't be doing that for a variety of reasons. He does not have the great receivers that Tampa has in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans and is not a grizzled veteran like Mayfield. Nix will match his career-best regardless in this game.

Nix has shown an unexpected ability to use his legs so far this season. He scrambled for multiple first-downs against the Chargers and led a few scoring drives to cut the lead to one possession. While he was not able to complete the comeback, he has shown something the Broncos can build on for the future.

Javonte Williams will score a touchdown

The Buccaneers had a ton of success running the ball against the Saints last week. Bucky Irving and rookie Sean Tucker both gashed their defenders and led them to a victory. Javonte Williams has been disappointing this season but will end up hitting paydirt in this game. The Broncos only have Courtland Sutton as a great wide receiver option, so they will have to rely on Williams to win this game.

The Chargers were able to bottle up Williams and even forced a fumble early in the game. Because the Broncos could not run the ball, they could not keep Justin Herbert on the bench and were down big early. While the focus is on the rookie quarterback, the running game has to succeed for Nix to succeed. Williams will do that tonight.

The Broncos will win the Sean Payton revenge game

Sean Payton is one of the most important people in the history of the New Orleans Saints. He ushered a lost franchise out of Hurricane Katrina and into their only championship. That said, there is certainly bad blood between the two sides. Payton left the team while still under contract, took one year off, and then took the Broncos job. His team will win his return to Louisiana, much to the chagrin of Saints fans.

The Saints are banged up, with so many of their offensive weapons missing for this game. The Broncos also have a massive injury, as Patrick Surtain will not be in the game. They will be able to persevere through that loss and win this game. If they pick up the win, they will move to 4-3 and second place in the AFC West.

The Broncos are slight road favorites, according to FanDuel. They are favored by 2.5 points and -146 favorites on the money line.