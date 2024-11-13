The Denver Broncos were just a chip-shot field goal away from knocking off the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. The monster win was virtually secured. Unfortunately for the Broncos, disaster struck, and the field goal ended up getting blocked, securing the win for the Chiefs.

Despite losing in the most gut-wrenching fashion, Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix still holds his head high. While the loss will sting for a bit, he and the Broncos are determined to get back to the drawing board and get more wins under their belt.

“We put in the energy, the effort, out there practicing in the snow, doing all this stuff and it’s hard, it’s difficult. Eventually, it’s going to go in our favor but right now, it hasn’t,” said Nix. “The easy thing to do is give in and stop, say that it’s too hard. I feel like our locker room is going to respond better and consistently find ways to improve, find ways to keep going toe-to-toe with teams like this. One time, it’ll go our way.”

Bo Nix and Broncos maintaining their confidence

Against the Chiefs, Nix put on a good performance. He was 22-for-30, had 215 pass yards, and two touchdowns. Nix actually outperformed Patrick Mahomes, who was 28-for-42. had 266 pass yards, and one touchdown.

Outperforming one of the best veteran quarterbacks in the league is certainly one of the positives the Broncos can take away from the game. To make things better, this was Nix's first time facing the Chiefs, and his confidence never wavered. In fact, he marched the Broncos' offense down the field in the game's final minutes to set up what would have been the winning field goal.

Even though the Broncos lost, Nix feels like his team outperformed their opponent that day. Because of this, he still remains very confident in his team.

“We’re very confident. We feel we can compete against a lot of teams in this league, all of them, really,” said Nix. “We’ve faced a lot of good teams this year and have been in one-possession games, it feels like, in every single one of them. We’re close, we just have to find ways to get over the hump, find ways to make a play when they don’t, and make the play that wins it.”

“In this league, that’s the line between playoff teams, championship teams, and all the other guys. We’re here to fight. We don’t have a bunch of guys that are going to hang their heads and quit. We’re going to continue to fight and battle. Each week is going to have something else in store and we just have to respond.”

The Broncos will look to get back in the win column when they host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.