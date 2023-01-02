By Rachel Strand · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos have had their fair share of quarterback issues in recent years. The team has endured a carousel of quarterbacks that included the likes of Paxton Lynch, Case Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater, and many more.

Among that group of quarterbacks was also Chad Kelly, who spent two seasons with the Broncos. Kelly was drafted by the Broncos with the final pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, which bestowed him with the ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ title.

Kelly never really did much with the Broncos. When Kelly was released by Denver, he would go on to have brief stints with the Indianapolis Colts and the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL. He never got a start in the NFL, and his only regular season stat line was an end-of-game kneel down for -1 yard.

Current Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has had an abysmal season. Wilson was particularly scrutinized for his three-interception performance vs. the Rams on Christmas Day. Amid the scrutiny, Kelly took to Twitter to vouch for his potential return to the Broncos.

The former Mr. Irrelevant continued to make his case.

I’m ready big dawg … https://t.co/9MulbVnKTP — Chad Kelly (@Chadkelly_6) December 25, 2022

Kelly’s tenure with the Broncos came to an abrupt end when he was released following his arrest on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing in October 2018. He allegedly entered a random residence after leaving a Halloween party hosted by teammate Von Miller. In March 2019, Kelly pleaded guilty to misdemeanor second-degree criminal trespassing.

Because of his arrest, and his lackluster career, it’s extremely unlikely that the Broncos will actually consider bringing back Kelly again.