By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

To say that Russell Wilson had a rough first year with the Denver Broncos would be the understatement of the season. The 34-year-old quarterback isn’t planning to stay down for long.

The Broncos QB is as cognizant as anyone over his lackluster campaign. According to reports, he’s already thinking about remedies in the offseason before the current season even ends, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport:

“His goal, according to people familiar with his plans, is to do everything in his power to make sure it never happens again.”

…

“When asked about making changes this week, Wilson said, ‘I think you always try to find ways to improve every day. You try to find things to do and you work on it and everything else.'”

The vitriol against Russell Wilson was even more vicious given his larger-than-life persona that was easy for critics to harp on when the team performed as poorly as it did. Perhaps we’ll see him tone down his off-field antics as well. He already admitted his shortcomings over head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s abrupt ouster and will have to walk the walk for his preaching of accountability.

Of course, all of this is lip service up until the Broncos QB runs the offense well enough to start putting wins on the board next season. Wilson and Hackett spoke out about turning things around after each passing week early this season up until nobody bought what they were selling any longer. Now Hackett’s gone and Wilson is in dire need of a career revamp.