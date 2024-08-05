The 2024 NFL season is just a month away and roster moves are going to take place. The Denver Broncos got good news regarding defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike, who was suspended for 2023 after being investigated for gambling charges including his time in the NFL and with Iowa State.

Uwazurike is now reinstated by the NFL, per a report from the Broncos' official website.

‘The NFL today announced that Eyioma Uwazurike of the Denver Broncos has been reinstated following a year-long suspension for violating the NFL Gambling Policy. He is now eligible to participate in all team activities.'

Uwazurike was part of a wide gambling probe involving several Iowa State players, most notably Cyclones backup quarterback Hunter Dekkers. Back in March, prosecutors dropped the criminal charges for former Iowa State players Eyioma Uwazurike, Isaiah Lee, Paniro Johnson, and Jirehl Brock while the others had already pleaded guilty or had rulings in the probe.

As such, Uwazurike is expected to return to team activities immediately.

Broncos excited for the return of Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos selected Uwazurike in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft after a stellar career at Iowa State. He played eight games in his rookie season before being suspended for the entire 2023 campaign.

In 2022, Uwazurike had 17 combined tackles and was expected to be a key rotational piece for the defensive front. He was even expected to compete for a starting spot in 2023 after seeing increased usage down the stretch in his rookie campaign, so the suspension loomed large for both sides.

With his return, head coach Sean Payton is excited about him coming back (h/t Nick Kosmider of The Athletic).

“He’s in great shape, and we were really excited to hear that news,” Payton said. “That’ll be an additional player for us, and we’ll be glad to have him back. So good news on that front.”

The Broncos have a lot of changes on the roster and are undergoing a QB battle at training camp after selecting Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. But, getting back a player such as Uwazurike is a big boost to the defense.