With the Denver Broncos' training camp ramping up in preparation for the first preseason game, head coach Sean Payton touched on a variety of topics after Saturday's practice. One such topic, according to Broncos beat reporter Zac Stevens, was the similarities between his former pupil, future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, and his latest one, 2024 NFL Draft No. 12 overall pick Bo Nix.

“Sean Payton said Drew Brees was hard to sack and believes Bo Nix has that in his game too,” reported Stevens via X, formerly Twitter.

The more Nix's game is studied, the more the comparisons to Brees make sense. Both quarterbacks have a similar style of play, not to mention incredible efficiency. The former Saints signal caller led the NFL in passing efficiency six times, while Nix led Division I with a 77.4 percent mark. Furthermore, who else better to see the similarities and differences between these two signal callers than Payton?

Can Broncos' Bo Nix become second coming of Drew Brees?

As Payton enters his second season at the helm of the Broncos, figuring out the quarterback situation is at the top of his to-do list. Veteran Russell Wilson was decent during the head coach's first season at Mile High Stadium, but he made far too much money for the impact he made on the field. The team released him after two seasons, and he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers a few days later.

Nix was the last of six quarterbacks taken in the first 12 picks of this year's draft, and it has been said that he was a favorite of Payton's during the scouting process. With his efficient and smooth style of play, it is very easy to see why the former Saints head coach could compare him to Brees. The former Oregon and Auburn field general also commented on the comparisons during an interview with the Sporting News.

“Yeah, I've heard quite a few different ones,” Nix stated during the discussion. “If they want to compare me to Drew Brees, then I'll take it. I think he's an incredible player.”

Of course, if Nix can live up to the comparisons, then it is possible that a Hall of Fame worthy career is sure to follow. Ever since the retirement of another Hall of Famer, Peyton Manning, Denver and their fans have needed a new franchise quarterback. The second coming of Drew Brees might not be a bad solution to those wishes. Now all that remains to be seen is if Nix, and Payton, can deliver.