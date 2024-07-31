The Denver Broncos are going through a quarterback competition at training camp. Each of Jarrett Stidham, Zach Wilson, and rookie Bo Nix are battling it out to decide who will be QB1 for the franchise in 2024.

However, the Broncos offensive line suffered a crucial blow during practice on Wednesday as Quinn Bailey went down during the individual portion of practice, per a report from NFL insider James Palmer.

‘Broncos T Quinn Bailey went down during individual period. Medical staff immediately put an air cast on his right leg and after being down for some time, he was carted straight to an ambulance that was already on site.'

Bailey was taken to the hospital for further examination, but the scene at practice was not a good one as players looked away due to the gruesome injury, per Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post.

‘OL Quinn Bailey went down in 9-on-7 with a gruesome lower right leg injury. In serious pain and being attended to. Practice has stopped. Hate to see it.'

Quinn Bailey is a key piece for the Broncos

Bailey has been a pivotal part of the Broncos offensive line during his five-year NFL career and provides versatility up front. He played in all 17 games in 2023 with one start and has played in a total of 31 games during his NFL career.

Bailey went undrafted out of Arizona State and has been with the Broncos ever since, bouncing around a lot between the active roster and the practice squad before finally earning a spot in 2023.

Heading into 2024, Bailey was expected to be a big rotational and depth piece for the offensive line. The Broncos also paid Quinn Meinerz $80 million on a new four-year deal, so there were a lot of hopes for this group as they protect the QB1, with rookie Bo Nix being pegged as the likely winner.

Later on Wednesday, it was reported that Quinn Bailey suffered a fractured ankle and will have surgery, as Sean Payton said per Mike Klis.

‘Sean Payton said Quinn Bailey suffered fractured ankle. “That was apparent.” He will have surgery. “It was difficult for those guys to see.”'

Bailey will now face a long road to recovery.