The Team USA 3X3 men's basketball team did not have a strong showing at the Paris Olympics, finishing with a record of 2-5 in pool play, and losing to the Netherlands, 21-6. Former NBA player turned-podcaster Jeff Teague had an idea on his latest episode on who should've gone to Paris to represent Team USA, and it was players from Ice Cube's BIG3 league.

“That would've been dope and we would've had more talent in there. They'd have to pay though,” Teague said on the Club 520 Podcast. “We would've got Joe Beast, Jordan Crawford, we probably would've killed them.”

Jeff Teague is also a member of the BIG3 league, playing for the 3 Headed Monsters, and he thinks that he could've made a contribution to the team as well if they let him join the team.

“I could've been a sub, we could've got another big or two,” Teague said. “We would've got a got medal.”

Team USA was underwhelming in the 3×3 basketball tournament

Team USA entered the 3×3 basketball tournament as the No. 2 seed, but they were not able to live up to the hype. One of the main reasons for their downfall was the absence of Jimmer Fredette as he was dealing with an injury. Fredette was added to the team after they failed to qualify during the Tokyo Games.

Fredette, Kareem Maddox, Canyon Barry, and Dylan Travis were the players that were on the roster.

“It's difficult because no matter if we're down a man or anything, we expect to come and give our best possible performance, leave it all on the line, and I think we did that, so we can be proud of that,” Maddox said after their final game. “But it's just not what the USA expects when it comes to basketball. So we're not disappointed in our effort, we're disappointed in the results.”

Jeff Teague, who is a former NBA player, says that he watched Team USA and thinks his BIG3 squad could've beaten them.

“I’ve seen Jimmer Fredette and that team, we would’ve beat them, if you let us practice. Because they practice for that s—t. You don’t really practice for the BIG3, you go the day before, you get some shots up and you go play,” Teague said on his podcast. “If you gave us a whole year to practice plays, and run out to the three-point line, and play with an NBA Basketball, or an Olympic basketball, we probably could’ve run that s—t.”

There's a chance that Team USA may bring out a more competitive squad to the next Olympics, and some of the BIG3 players should be considered. The BIG3 consists mostly of former NBA players, and they show every week that they have enough skills left in the tank to compete at a high level.