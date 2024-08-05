The Pittsburgh Steelers raised eyebrows everywhere this offseason when they completely overhauled their quarterback room. Not only did Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph both depart via free agency, but Kenny Pickett was unceremoniously traded to the Philadelphia Eagles after he reportedly voiced opposition to the signing of Russell Wilson.

In addition to signing Wilson after a poor pair of seasons with the Denver Broncos, the Steelers also acquired former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. And while the prevailing thought was that the starter's role was Wilson's to lose, Fields has impressed more so far in Training Camp.

Not only that but Wilson has been hampered by a calf injury, keeping him out of the majority of his team's practice sessions. Could Fields eventually be tabbed as Pittsburgh's starter despite not arriving in town with the thought of being the main man under center? Don't be surprised to see it happen, according to one notable ESPN analyst.

ESPN's Adam Schefter gives an interesting update on Pittsburgh's QB battle

While speaking on the “Pat McAfee Show”, ESPN's Adam Schefter described how Fields has impressed Pittsburgh's brass so far during his brief time in a Steelers uniform – but that Wilson will have something to say bout that eventually, via X.

“Again we’ve got to see what Russ is like when he gets back, but Russell had that pole position per Mike Tomlin, let’s see what happens when Russell gets back,” he said. “But look here’s the thing Justin Fields has gotten better and better every practice, and they love the guy. He’s a natural leader and he’s got support, but I still think that Russell, when he gets back, had the idea to be in the pole position but when someone’s not practicing it gives somebody else the opportunity and Justin Fields by all accounts so far, has come in and taken advantage of that, and impressed them with the way that he’s played.

That’s not surprising the people in Chicago loved the guy, and now he’s getting chance to impress people in Pittsburgh, and we’ll see what Russ has to say about that when he gets back from his calf injury.”

Wilson has a championship pedigree despite his recent struggles with the Broncos, and the Steelers are hoping he can quickly rediscover that form. However, it seems increasingly likely that Fields could soon establish himself as the starting quarterback in Steel City.