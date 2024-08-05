Jim Harbaugh may be the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, but he has yet to fully escape the Michigan football sign-stealing scandal. With allegations potentially facing his former offensive coordinator/offensive line coach and successor, Sherrone Moore, the national champion is expected to respond.

And boy did he ever. “Never Lie. Never cheat. Never steal,” Harbaugh said, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “I was raised with that lesson. I have raised my family on that lesson. I have preached that lesson to the teams that I've coached. No one's perfect. If you stumble, you apologize and you make it right. Today, I do not apologize. I did not participate, was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations. So for {me}, it's back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.”

The 2021 AP College Football Coach of the Year continues to maintain his innocence in a cheating incident that supposedly centers around off-field analyst Connor Stalions. The now-former staffer was accused of buying tickets to games featuring Michigan's future opponents and illegally scouting and recording footage in an effort to obtain in-game signals.

The NCAA's notice of allegations (NOA) alleges that Sherrone Moore deleted a thread of 52 text messages between him and Stalions. Harbaugh, along with other former staff members, could face a Level 1 violation for not allowing the NCAA access to “relevant messages and his phone records.”

Jim Harbaugh remains on the NCAA's radar

Although he was not found to be directly linked to any wrongdoing, Jim Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten Conference for the final three games of the regular season. In his absence, Moore took over as interim head coach and helped the Wolverines keep their perfect campaign alive. Despite the punishment, Jim Harbaugh and his team celebrated a championship this past January.

He has obviously moved on, putting all his energy into ending another trend of disappointment and futility. The NCAA has not moved on, however. It is taking issue with what it considers to be non-compliance from the former face of Michigan football.

In order for the Chargers to redefine their culture and overcome an early injury blow to their $52.5 million quarterback, they need their HC to be completely focused. Judging by Harbaugh's statement, that should not be a concern at this current moment.

But he cannot fully put the sign-stealing scandal behind him, either.