The Houston Texans completely revitalized their defense in DeMeco Ryans' first season as head coach. But as the Texans prepare for the 2024 campaign, Houston is expecting to be only more ferocious on the defensive side of the ball.

However, that can't happen without a clean bill of health. Neither Danielle Hunter or Will Anderson practiced on Monday due to injuries. Still, Ryans isn't too worries and is expecting both players to be active sooner rather than later, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2.

“Those guys will be fine,” Ryans confirmed.

That exact injuries both players are dealing with weren't disclosed. However, Ryans brushed off the concerns completely. Perhaps they sit out Week 1 of the preseason, but neither is expected to be in serious danger of missing Week 1 with their current ailments.

Danielle Hunter, Will Anderson form dynamic duo

The Texans already saw what Will Anderson brings to the table. Trading up to land him one pick after CJ Stroud in the 2023 NFL Draft, Anderson went on to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

In the process, he racked up 45 tackles, 22 quarterback hits and seven sacks, earning a Pro Bowl nomination as well. Anderson's sack ability was a major boon for Houston's defense. In 2022, they ranked 19th in the category with 39 total sacks. They rose up to 14th in 2024 with 46.

Now, Anderson will be joined by a fellow explosive presence in Danielle Hunter. The pass rusher signed a two-year, $49 million contract with the Texans after spending the first eight years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. Hunter was named a Pro Bowler four times during his tenure, racking up 462 tackles, 134 quarterback hits and 87.5 sacks.

He's coming off a season in which he set a new career-high in sacks with 16.5. If he had played for Houston during the 2023 season, the team would have the most sacks in the entire NFL.

The Texans improved in more than just getting to the quarterback. They ranked 30th in the NFL in total defense pre-Ryans (379.5 yards per game). Houston jumped to 14th in 2024, allowing 330.7 YPG.

Anderson and Hunter will be tasked with continuing to disrupt opposing offenses and frequently get into the backfield. While they may be missing out on some early training camp reps, DeMeco Ryans is still expecting defensive havoc come Week 1.