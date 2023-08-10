Ever since sports betting became legal in numerous states across the US, we have seen a number of instances with players getting caught gambling on games. One ongoing case that has shocked the college sports world involves Iowa and Iowa State football, basketball and other sports. New information has been coming out on the case for awhile now, and a big development was revealed on Thursday that involves four players on the Iowa State football team.

Iowa State DT Isaiah Lee has been accused of betting against the Cyclones in a 2021 game against Texas football, and three other players have also been charged with tampering with records, according to a tweet from Brett McMurphy. This is definitely the most serious accusation that has been made in this case.

The Cyclones were 6.5-point favorites going into that game against the Longhorns, and Isaiah Lee bet against Iowa State. Lee ended the game with one tackle, and the Cyclones went on to win the game 30-7, covering the 6.5 with ease. Iowa State won the game, and Lee lost his bet.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Most of the other accusations in this case are not as serious as this one, but obviously still very serious and grounds for a harsh punishment.

This is a big concern around the sports world right now. It has become a much more prominent issue in recent years, and some coaches/teams are beginning to implement changes in the program to help avoid these same issues. The ongoing scandal surrounding Iowa and Iowa State is one the more bizarre that you'll ever see, and there will likely be more updates to come on the situation.