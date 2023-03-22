Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Denver Broncos’ recent activities this offseason might be a sign that they are ready to move on from their current wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

According to the latest reports, the Broncos have been really active in the wide receiver market, which raises questions on what they plan to do with both Jeudy and Sutton. Both players have been linked with trade rumors as of late, and Denver is only fueling the fire with their recent decisions.

“The Broncos have been active in the WR free agent market, which makes you wonder how they really feel about the receivers currently on the roster,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team reports.

It remains to be seen what the Broncos will actually do, but considering the signals they are sending to the entire league, they could very well trade Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton for the right price.

The Broncos are said to be searching for a first-round pick in any trade for Jeudy, and while that is absolutely a steep price for the 23-year-old wideout, it hasn’t stopped teams from expressing interest. For one, the Cleveland Browns have been linked with a Jeudy trade.

If the Broncos ended up parting ways with any of their two wide receivers, it will be interesting to see who they will get to replace them. There is a ton of pressure on the team to bounce back after a horrific 2022 season, and they definitely need to give Russell Wilson more weapons if they want to succeed.