A report emerged on Tuesday stating that the Cleveland Browns are continuing to pursue a potential deal for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who has been on the trade block since last year’s deadline amid the team’s struggles.

The Browns, who are looking to add more weapons for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, have a pretty thin receiver room behind Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.

Jeudy, a former first round pick, has flashed the talent that made him a coveted pass-catcher coming out of Alabama, but seemingly has yet to put it all together, which is perhaps why the Broncos are listening to trade offers for him.

But what would it take the Browns to acquire Jeudy?

Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado reported that the Broncos are seeking a first-round pick or a high second round pick and a player for Jeudy.

For the Browns, it would have to be the latter option, as the team doesn’t have a first round pick for a second straight year as a result of the Deshaun Watson trade.

While the Broncos seem unlikely to deal the talented wideout, a second round pick and a player- or multiple picks- might be able to get a trade for Jeudy done.

It would have to be a pretty good offer for Denver to accept, though.

Here is a perfect trade offer the Browns must make the Broncos for Jerry Jeudy.

Browns’ Jerry Jeudy Trade Offer To Broncos

The offer: Browns’ round 2, pick no. 42 pick, Browns; round 4, pick no. 111

With no first-round pick on the table to dangle in front of the Broncos, the Browns will need to appeal to Denver’s best interests with this trade offer.

What better way to do so than to help the Broncos restock their proverbial NFL Draft pick cupboard after last off-season’s Russell Wilson blockbuster trade, which saw the Broncos ship off five draft picks for the services of the Pro Bowl quarterback.

Is it a high price to pay for Jeudy, who has yet to eclipse the 1000-yard mark in three seasons in the NFL? Sure.

But it’s worth it for the Browns, who need to surround Watson with better talent.

The real win here for the Browns is that they get to hang on to Cooper and pair him with Jeudy, giving them one of the better wide receiver duos on paper.

With Chubb still running behind one of the league’s best offensive lines, the Browns would suddenly have an offense that can attack a defense at every level.

Jerry Jeudy’s Fit On Cleveland

Jeudy, who has played mostly on the outside in his career, has operated quite well with the Broncos when running routes from the slot.

NFL.com ranked Jeudy as one of the league’s best slot receivers for the 2022 season.

With Cooper and the big-bodied Donovan Peoples-Jones on the outside, Jeudy could be freed to work on the inside in three-receiver sets.

Watson would have arguably the best group of receivers he’s ever had since he’s been in the league.

The Browns must recognize that and give the Broncos a call, presenting Denver with this trade offer for Jerry Jeudy.