Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

With NFL free agency slowing down and the whereabouts of Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers still up in the air, the trade market is beginning to heat up. One name floating around a lot is Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, and the Broncos have held firm on their asking price. However, one new team has emerged, and it’s the Cleveland Browns, according to Broncos insider Benjamin Albright of KOA Colorado.

“Dallas traded for Brandin Cooks, but Cleveland continues to pursue possible trade for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy per source. New England has also looked into Jeudy but thus far has not been willing to pay requested price tag.”

The Dallas Cowboys landed Brandin Cooks, and Jerry Jeudy and DeAndre Hopkins are the two biggest WRs on the trade market. The Browns emerging as a suitor in a Jeudy trade makes a lot of sense.

Cleveland has Amari Cooper, but besides him, the wide receiver room is a bit think. Donovan Peoples-Jones finally showed his potential with 61 catches for 839 yards and three scores, but the next-highest receiver was David Bell with 214 yards.

Deshaun Watson needs more weapons on offense, and Nick Chubb was the fourth-highest leading receiver on the Browns, which is not a good sign.

Jeudy’s NFL career hasn’t gone as expected, and he has 157 catches for nine scores in three years since coming out of Alabama with a ton of hype. The New England Patriots had inquired about Jeudy, but they landed JuJu Smith-Schuster, and it looks like the Browns are making a serious push at adding Jerry Jeudy.