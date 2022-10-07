Broncos fans head for the exits before Russell Wilson even makes first OT pass attempt vs. Colts

Another week, another horrendous showing from the Denver Broncos’ offense. If there’s one good area where the Broncos are consistently excelling this season, it’s at making their fans pull their hairs over the atrocious way Denver is running its offense. The Broncos have also forced their fans to leave Thursday night’s home game against Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts before it could even finish.

Obviously frustrated, throngs of frustrated Broncos fans decided to call it a night even before overtime started, as they stood up from their seats and headed for the exits.

Broncos fans are leaving before overtime begins. YIKES. pic.twitter.com/0pnhvhUr2Z — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 7, 2022

The Broncos were expected to see marked improvements on offense after acquiring Russell Wilson in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks and signing him to a gargantuan contract extension, but that’s not what is happening so far in the 2022 NFL season. The alarm was already sounded in Week 1 when the Broncos lost to the Seattle Seahawks on the road, 17-16. In Week 2, Denver surprisingly churned out just two points in a win against the lowly Houston Texans at home. They also won an ugly game in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers. In Week 4, Denver got crushed by the Las Vegas Raiders on the road.

The loss to the Colts could be the final straw for Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. If he survives with his job still intact past Week 5, he will have tremendous pressure on his shoulders to win and also have his team look great in doing so in Week 6 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

If anything, at least the fans who left early were not around anymore to watch the Broncos botch their last drive of the game.

Denver entered Week 5 ranked just 30th in the NFL with 16.5 points per game and 29th in points per play (0.267).