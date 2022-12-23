By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

After missing back-to-back games, Courtland Sutton could return to action in the Denver Broncos’ Week 16 road matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Sutton featured in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, where he was a limited participant in both sessions. The versatile wideout also took part in practice on Friday, and for Week 16, Denver officially listed him as questionable.

Sutton, who leads the team in receptions and receiving yards, came away from the Broncos’ Week 13 road defeat to the Baltimore Ravens with a hamstring injury. He suffered the injury during the second quarter of the game, and the team later opted to rule him out for the remainder of the contest.

The Broncos decided to take a conservative route with Sutton’s ailment by keeping him out of their next six practices, which factored into their final call to sideline the wideout from their home matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals.

Now, the attention for Denver turns to Sunday and whether Sutton will receive the green light to feature in its road clash with Los Angeles.

In the big picture, the Broncos will see Russell Wilson return to action against the Rams after missing the AFC West side’s home contest against Arizona. While the veteran quarterback cleared the NFL’s five-step concussion protocol last week, the team felt that it was best to keep him on the sideline for the game.

Overall, the Broncos head into Week 16 with an eye on stringing together a winning streak for the first time in three months.